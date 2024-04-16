Israel's interception of Iran's drone attack to be called ‘Iron Shield’: IDF

The operation carried out by Israel to successfully intercept drones and missiles launched by Iran, has been officially named “Iron Shield”, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday. An anti-Israel billboard with a picture of Iranian missiles is seen in a street in Tehran, Iran April 15, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

“'Iron Shield' – the official name of the interception and thwarting operation of the Iranian attack on Saturday,” the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In an unprecedented move, Iran, in its first direct military assault on Israel, launched drones and missiles in retaliation for the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria's capital, Damascus; Tehran blames Tel Aviv for the Damascus attack. As many as 16 people were killed, including officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

IDF, however, says 99% of the drones (170) and missiles (30 cruise, 120 ballistic) were intercepted by its air defenses and fighter jets, and in coordination with its United States-led coalition of allies.

While the West has backed Israel and condemned Iran, it has asked Israel not to respond, as a conflict is already on in the Middle East, between Israel and Hamas.

Iran, on the other hand, has warned of a “strong response” to any potential military action by Israel.

Israel's response on “Monday”?

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led War Cabinet wrapped up discussions on the Jewish state's retaliation, and added that there were “reports” that a retaliatory move could come “as soon as Monday.”

The War Cabinet, it said quoting Channel 12, decided to hit back “clearly and forcefully” to send a “message” to Iran that Israel “will not allow an attack of that magnitude to pass without a reaction.”

Separately, the Axios note site reported that Yoav Gallant, Israel's Minister of Defense, told Lloyd Austin, his US counterpart, that due to the use of ballistic missiles, Israel had “no choice but to respond.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the retaliatory options on the table include cyber attacks, targeted strikes on state-owned sites such as Iranian oil infrastructure, strikes on personnel and infrastructure related to Tehran's nuclear programme, and targeting one of its “proxies” in the region (Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis).

Of these, hitting Iranian nuclear sites would be “unlikely”, particularly because such an operation would require both support and funding by the US, the WSJ said.