Iran warns of strong response to Israeli retaliation, US vows to defend Tel Aviv | 10 points

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following an unprecedented Iran attack on Israel on Sunday, as Israel vows to retaliate. The attack, involving more than 300 missiles and drones, marked the first direct assault on Israel by another country in over three decades. This was, however, followed by purported Israeli strikes earlier this month resulting in casualties among soldiers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. US secretary of state Antony Blinken said his country would defend Israel.

The situation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, with concerns about its potential impact on oil traffic through the Middle East. Both sides are on high alert, with the international community closely monitoring developments as efforts to de-escalate tensions continue.

Iran-Israel conflict | 10 updates

1. Israel's war cabinet explores retaliation options following Iran's drone and missile strike but aims to avoid full-scale conflict, reported Israeli media.

2. The Iranian foreign minister warned of a stronger response if Israel retaliates, amidst escalating tensions in the region, according to Iranian state media.

3. The United States secretary of state Antony Blinken pledged to defend Israel while urging de-escalation with Iran after Tehran's attack.

4. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack injuring four Israeli soldiers in Lebanon.

5. UK prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's actions in the Middle East during a parliamentary update on Monday, following Tehran's launch of “300 missiles and drones” as he praised the bravery of the Royal Air Force pilots who, alongside US-led forces, intercepted Iranian drones.

6. US President Joe Biden is to host Iraqi prime minister to discuss US-Iraq relations amid concerns over Mideast tensions post-Iran's strike on Israel. the meeting was scheduled before Iran's attack.

7. Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi plans Pakistan visit, scheduled to meet prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and military leadership, disclosed a media report.

8. Kerala woman among 17 Indians on seized Israel-linked cargo ship in Iran's custody, family confirmed. Iran has assured Indian authorities access to the Indian crew members.

9. Geopolitical risks in the oil market surge after Iran's attack on Israel, prompting banks to revise price forecasts.

10. Iran's attack on Israel has disrupted flights in densely traversed regions, prompting airlines to take longer routes from cities like London and Paris to destinations in the Persian Gulf or India.