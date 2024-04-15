 Iran warns of strong response to Israeli retaliation, US vows to defend Tel Aviv | 10 points | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Iran warns of strong response to Israeli retaliation, US vows to defend Tel Aviv | 10 points

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 11:01 PM IST

Middle East tensions rise as Iran attacks Israel, sparking fears of broader conflict. Here are the latest updates on the Iran-Israel conflict.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following an unprecedented Iran attack on Israel on Sunday, as Israel vows to retaliate. The attack, involving more than 300 missiles and drones, marked the first direct assault on Israel by another country in over three decades. This was, however, followed by purported Israeli strikes earlier this month resulting in casualties among soldiers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said his country would defend Israel.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said his country would defend Israel.

The situation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, with concerns about its potential impact on oil traffic through the Middle East. Both sides are on high alert, with the international community closely monitoring developments as efforts to de-escalate tensions continue.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ- Why Iran attacked Israel with missiles and drones

Iran-Israel conflict | 10 updates

1. Israel's war cabinet explores retaliation options following Iran's drone and missile strike but aims to avoid full-scale conflict, reported Israeli media.

2. The Iranian foreign minister warned of a stronger response if Israel retaliates, amidst escalating tensions in the region, according to Iranian state media.

3. The United States secretary of state Antony Blinken pledged to defend Israel while urging de-escalation with Iran after Tehran's attack.

4. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack injuring four Israeli soldiers in Lebanon.

You may want to read- Will Israel retaliate to Iranian missile attack?

5. UK prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's actions in the Middle East during a parliamentary update on Monday, following Tehran's launch of “300 missiles and drones” as he praised the bravery of the Royal Air Force pilots who, alongside US-led forces, intercepted Iranian drones.

6. US President Joe Biden is to host Iraqi prime minister to discuss US-Iraq relations amid concerns over Mideast tensions post-Iran's strike on Israel. the meeting was scheduled before Iran's attack.

7. Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi plans Pakistan visit, scheduled to meet prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and military leadership, disclosed a media report.

8. Kerala woman among 17 Indians on seized Israel-linked cargo ship in Iran's custody, family confirmed. Iran has assured Indian authorities access to the Indian crew members.

ALSO READ- Iran to allow Indian authorities to meet crew members of seized ship

9. Geopolitical risks in the oil market surge after Iran's attack on Israel, prompting banks to revise price forecasts.

10. Iran's attack on Israel has disrupted flights in densely traversed regions, prompting airlines to take longer routes from cities like London and Paris to destinations in the Persian Gulf or India.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel Iran conflict LIVE along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Iran warns of strong response to Israeli retaliation, US vows to defend Tel Aviv | 10 points
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On