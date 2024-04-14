‘In response to numerous crimes…’: Iran launches drone attack on Israel

Hours after it warned Iran of “consequences,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been launched by Iran from its territory towards Israel. Israeli soldiers listen to a briefing near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 10, 2024. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

“The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation. The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with fighter jets and Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets,” it posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Following Tehran's move, the Jewish state's aviation authority declared that the Israeli airspace was being shut.

“In accordance with the guidance of the security system, starting at 12:30am, the airspace will be closed for international and domestic flights,” the Israel Airports Authority said in a statement.

The country's top-rated Channel TV put the number of drones launched by Iran at around 100, adding that some of the UAVs were shot down over Syria or Jordan.

Meanwhile, confirming the drone strike, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told state media that a “drone and missile attack” was underway.

“In response to the numerous crimes committed by the Zionist regime, including the attack on the consular section, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired dozens of missiles and drones at specific targets inside the occupied territories,” an IRCG statement read, referring to Israel.

Tehran holds Tel Aviv responsible for the April 1 strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria. An IRCG commander and seven officers were among 16 people killed.

The United States too confirmed that Israel, its ally, was under Iranian attack.

"President Joe Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team (NSC) and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House," said Adrienne Watson, NSC spokesperson, in a press release.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also reacted to the development, and accused Iran of once again demonstrating its “intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.”

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stablise the situation and prevent further escalation,” Sunak wrote on X.