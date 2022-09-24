Is Covid over in US, China official questions, with some ‘facts’

China government official questioned US President Joe Biden's statement on Covid when in an interview he said the pandemic is a thing of the past.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so I think it's changing,” Joe Biden had said in an interview.

China official Lijian Zhao posed the question with a photo showing “facts” on US Covid data. The photo said, “An average of nearly 400 Americans die from Covid-19 in a day. Around 8% of working-age Americans currently have long Covid.”

“2 to 4 million Americans are out of work due to long Covid. The US is operating under Covid-19 public health emergency conditions,” it further said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's top medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had also said, "We are not where we need to be if we're going to be able to, quote, 'live with the virus,' because we know we're not going to eradicate it."

"How we respond and how we're prepared for the evolution of these variants is going to depend on us and that gets to the other conflicting aspect of this — is the lack of a uniform acceptance of the interventions that are available to us in this country," he had said.

