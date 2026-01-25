Is Gmail filtering emails? Here's what Google said after user complaints

Google has confirmed that a technical issue is affecting Gmail after users reported that the platform’s email filtering system was not working as intended, leading to inboxes being flooded with promotional and update emails. The company said it was actively working on a fix and urged users to remain cautious when opening emails from unknown senders. (Unsplash)

Users across regions complained that messages usually sorted into the Promotions or Updates tabs were instead landing directly in their primary inbox. Some also said, as per The Independent, that Gmail was displaying warning banners asking them to “be careful with this message,” even on routine emails.

What Google said Google addressed the issue on a Workspace Status Dashboard, confirming that the problem began Saturday.

“We are experiencing an issue with Gmail beginning on Saturday, 2026-01-24 05:02 US/Pacific,” the company said. “We are aware that some Gmail users are experiencing misclassification of emails in their inbox and additional spam warnings,” it added.

Also Read: Google issues red alert as new cyber attack targets Gmail users using AI with ‘indirect prompt injections’

The company said it was “actively working” on a fix and urged users to remain cautious when opening emails from unknown senders.

“As always, we encourage users to follow standard best practices when engaging with messages from unknown senders,” Google said.

The company also said that they would continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

When the Gmail issue began According to Forbes, reports of the problem began surfacing on Saturday, Jan 24, when Gmail’s Promotions and Updates filters appeared to stop functioning for some users. Complaints were posted on Reddit, Google’s official forums, and by technology reporters.

One user wrote on a Google forum, “My promotional emails are all going to primary inbox. I did not change anything and this just started happening today." Another user said attempts to change Gmail settings did not help, adding, “Changing settings didn’t fix.”

For years, Gmail’s automatic filtering system has separated promotional content from personal emails, significantly reducing notification overload. Forbes noted that users have grown accustomed to this structure since Google introduced the tab-based inbox in 2013.

Also Read: Gmail now has a Purchases tab that takes care of your online orders and deals

Instead, users reported that notifications were “pouring in nonstop,” with emails from businesses and companies appearing directly in the primary inbox rather than being filtered automatically.

The glitch came just hours after Gmail users were warned about a separate password breach affecting up to 48 million logins, according to The Independent.