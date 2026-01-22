Google launches free practice tests for SAT exam in Gemini

Google announced it on its official X account. The tweet reads, "We’re launching full-length, on demand practice exams for standardized tests in @GeminiApp, starting with the SAT, available now at no cost. Practice SATs are grounded in rigorously vetted content in partnership with @ThePrincetonRev, and Gemini will provide immediate feedback highlighting where you excelled and where you might need to study more. To try it out, tell Gemini, “I want to take a practice SAT test.”

These practice tests will help ensure that the learners or students are not just practising — they are preparing with material that more closely resembles what they see on test day.

Once the practice test is completed in Gemini, the candidate will receive immediate feedback highlighting where they excelled and where they might need to study more.

Apart from appearing in the practice test, candidates can also ask Gemini to explain the correct answer. Gemini will also help in identifying specific knowledge gaps and create a customised study plan for exams.

In the near future, Google plans to extend these practice test series to include more tests.