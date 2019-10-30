e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

IS insider who gave Baghdadi’s ‘exact location’ likely to get $25 million reward

During the US operation, a “well-placed mole”, who was present inside Baghdadi’s Syrian compound, gave the precise interior layout as well as Baghdadi’s exact location.

world Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Washington/Baghdad
Iraqi youth watch the news of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi death, in Najaf, Iraq October 27.
Iraqi youth watch the news of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi death, in Najaf, Iraq October 27.(Reuters)
         

An Islamic State (IS) insider played a major role in the US operation that resulted in the death of terror leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The informer, a man of unknown nationality, provided detailed information about Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s final hideout, the Daily Mail reported, citing a US daily.

During the US operation, a “well-placed mole”, who was present inside Baghdadi’s Syrian compound, gave the precise interior layout as well as Baghdadi’s exact location.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SFD) General Mazloum Abdi said that the informer described a room-by-room layout of the terror leader’s compound on the Turkish border, including the number of guards, floor plan and tunnels, the UK news website reported, citing NBC News.

The IS insider is likely to receive some or all of the $25 million bounty that the US had placed on Baghdadi.

He is believed to be the same individual who gave US intelligence a pair of Baghdadi’s used underwear and a blood sample at some point this year.

During the operation, US soldiers used the DNA from those samples to positively identify Baghdadi from the remains found in the compound after the suicide blast, that killed him and his three children on Saturday last week.

Announcing the death of Baghdadi on Sunday, Trump said Baghdadi died “after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming” during a raid by the US forces in northwestern Syria.

“He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and three children. His body was mutilated by the blast,” Trump said.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:05 IST

tags
top news
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News