Is Joe Biden's son Hunter likely to face 'serious charges': The probe explained

Former US attorney general William Barr said that Hunter Biden, son of president Joe Biden, is likely to face "serious charges" owing to a Department of Justice (DOJ) probe. The years- long investigation into Hunter Biden for alleged tax offenses and making false statements while purchasing a firearm could result in DOJ officials "nearing a charging decision" in the case, William Barr said.

President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden(AP)

“There's probably been a lot of hand-wringing in many different places, but I assume that the defense went in there to try to see what they think would be a way to resolve this without serious charges against Hunter Biden. I suspect that they're going to be unsuccessful,” he said.

The ex-attorney general also said that the case is likely taking a longer time because the tax case against Hunter Biden is "complicated" and requires working with the Internal Revenue Services (IRS).

Hunter Biden is also facing legal scrutiny from House Republicans over his foreign business dealings as GOP lawmakers said that he has business dealings with foreign companies, including some associated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) because of which he should face investigations over alleged corruption.

William Barr said, “There's a difference between abuses of power, shameful behavior when you're in power and so forth—and something that can actually be proven as a crime.”

“I joined the conclusion that there was a lot of shameful self dealing and influence peddling and so forth. I think the American people should take note. That should be explained and shown to the American people. The question of whether you can prove a crime is a different matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, several reports claimed last year that federal agents had enough evidence to prosecute Hunter Biden, but charges were expected to be filed after the midterms. However, the DOJ has not announced any charges so far.

