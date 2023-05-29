Home / World News / ‘Make them feel scared’: Russian lawmaker wants Vladimir Putin to attack Alaska

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2023 09:13 AM IST

When asked why should Russia attack Alaska, Andrey Gurulyov replied "to make them feel scared."

Russia state Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov threatened to attack Alaska with an missile strikes as he spoke on state-run TV.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
"Texas doesn't need to be attacked. We have a strategic nuclear force that holds America's territory. Let me remind you, there's Alaska across the strait," Andrey Gurulyov said according to subtitles by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

“There are our operational Iskander missiles, ballistic, cruise missiles are quite capable of scouring Alaska to the ground. It doesn't take much, a couple of brigades will suffice,” he added.

When asked why should Russia attack Alaska, he replied "to make them feel scared." This comes as Russia has criticised the US for assistance to Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion. Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and current member of Putin's Security Council warned that the world will become more "dangerous" if more weapons are supplied to Ukraine.

"And the more destructive these weapons are, the more likely the scenario becomes of what is commonly called a nuclear apocalypse," Medvedev said.

Earlier as well, Russian commentators have spoken about attacking Alaska.

"The Congress of Vienna [of 1814-1815] conceded that Warsaw belongs to the Russian Empire. The Congress of Vienna conceded that Finland belongs to the Russian Empire. I agree to return not to the Helsinki boundaries, but at least to the borders of the Congress of Vienna," Yevgeny Satanovsky, the president of Russia's Institute of the Middle East, had said before.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
