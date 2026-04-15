Is Trump's plan to block Strait of Hormuz working out? What we know about the US blockade

As the fragile two-week truce between the United States and Iran holds, Washington has stated that it has successfully implemented its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. As per CENTCOM, US forces have halted Iran's economic trade with its blockade in the Hormuz strait. (Reuters )

In a statement issued on Tuesday, US Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that the blockade has been "successfully implemented."

However, this statement comes amid reports of three ships transiting through the key strait, which controls around 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supply.

With reports of ships passing through Hormuz, and US stating its blockade has been successful, the question is - has Trump's plan really impacted Iran? and how successful has it been?

US says blockade 'fully implemented' As per CENTCOM, US forces have halted Iran's economic trade with its blockade in the Hormuz strait.

"An estimated 90% of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," said Admiral Cooper.

The US military has also stated that no ships have made it past the strait after Washington implemented its blockade. CENTCOM added that six merchant vessels, which were leaving Iranian ports, were asked to turn around and re-enter ports from the Gulf of Oman.

"The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," CENTCOM added further.