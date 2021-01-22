IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rare suicide attack that rocked central Baghdad, killing 32 people and wounding dozens.

The bombing targeted "apostate Shiites," the group said in a statement on an IS-affiliated website late Thursday.

At least 32 people were killed and over 100 people wounded in the blasts on Thursday. Some were in severe condition. According to officials, the first suicide bomber cried out loudly that he was ill in the middle of the bustling market, prompting a crowd to gather around him — and that’s when he detonated his explosive belt. The second detonated shortly after.

The US-led coalition recently ceased combat activities and is gradually drawing down its troop presence in Iraq, sparking fears of an IS resurgence. The group has rarely been able to penetrate the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition in 2017.

The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.

An increase in attacks was seen last summer as militants took advantage of the government’s focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and exploited security gaps across disputed territory in northern Iraq.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baghdad islamic state group
app
Close
e-paper
People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. (AFP)
People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. (AFP)
world news

In a win, UK census 2021 will allow people to enter their gender identity

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST
The census, which will be held on March 21 in all regions except Scotland, will include the question after asking for people's legal sex, Professor Sir Ian Diamond told BBC radio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

After big hack of US government, Biden enlists 'world-class' cybersecurity team

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Cybersecurity was demoted as a policy field under the Trump administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
world news

A day after safe inaugural for Joe Biden, over 15,000 Guard troops head home

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into DC by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
world news

Chinese mine workers to remain trapped for at least 2 weeks: Experts

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters (1,000 feet) below the surface by 70 tons of debris that extends down another 100 meters (330 feet).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
world news

Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms

ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, an adviser to the Executive Council, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's de facto cabinet, suggested that placing CCTV cameras in classrooms would reveal if teachers had made "subversive remarks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson also signalled the lockdown could last until summer.(REUTERS)
Boris Johnson also signalled the lockdown could last until summer.(REUTERS)
world news

UK considers paying people to stay home amid lockdown breaches

Bloomberg, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The policy, which would cost about 2 billion pounds a month, would be designed to overcome people’s fear of losing income if forced to self-isolate by a positive test, according to a document dated January 19 obtained by the Guardian and confirmed by a person familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.(Bloomberg)
Google has argued that the “baseball arbitration model” incentivises publishers to resort to arbitration rather than good-faith negotiations.(Bloomberg)
world news

Explained: Why has Google threatened to pull its search engine from Australia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Google Australia managing director Mel Silva on Friday warned a Senate committee in Canberra that the mandatory code of conduct proposed by the government was “unworkable”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Home health care workers and their patients start receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic is a partnership between the Service Employees International Union and Oregon Health & Science University, aiming to vaccinate Oregon's 32,000 home health care workers and their patients. (Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
world news

Moderna lags in WHO vaccine drive as chinese shots near approval

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:33 PM IST
In contrast, leading Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are further along in the WHO approval process, the document shows, though their shots are not among the nearly 2 billion already procured by Covax.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries (REUTERS)
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been approved by several countries (REUTERS)
world news

Pfizer vaccine safe for elderly despite Norway scare, WHO says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The World Health Organization said it sees no evidence that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine contributed to the deaths of elderly people and urged that the shot still be used.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer has reduced the volume of the vaccine it will deliver to European Union countries this week.(AP)
Pfizer has reduced the volume of the vaccine it will deliver to European Union countries this week.(AP)
world news

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine delay

Reuters, Warsaw
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Poland received 176,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a drop of around 50% from what was expected."I think that such a decision (on legal action) could be made next month if these supplies are not completed in accordance with the manufacturer's declaration," said a government spokesman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, only some people receiving welfare benefits receive a 500 pound payment if they are told to self-isolate.(AP)
Currently, only some people receiving welfare benefits receive a 500 pound payment if they are told to self-isolate.(AP)
world news

Cash for Covid? UK says no decision on reported plan for positive tests

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Surveys have indicated that only a small proportion of people with Covid symptoms were coming forward for tests while many others ignored instructions to self-isolate because of the financial impact of quarantining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

China's vaccine maker to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Pakistan is not among the 51 nations that have started administering shots despite being the fifth most populous country globally, according to data collected by Bloomberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman wearing a face mask walks past in front of a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's military parade, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un's defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. The part of letters read "North, new SLBM during a military parade." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)
A woman wearing a face mask walks past in front of a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's military parade, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un's defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. The part of letters read "North, new SLBM during a military parade." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)
world news

First-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons enters into force

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now part of international law, culminating a decades-long campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Dr Anthony Fauci during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.(AP)
White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Dr Anthony Fauci during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House.(AP)
world news

'Liberating feeling': Dr Fauci compares working under Trump, Biden admin

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
While choosing his words carefully, Fauci acknowledged that it had been difficult at times to work for Trump, who repeatedly played down the severity of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP