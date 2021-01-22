Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rare suicide attack that rocked central Baghdad, killing 32 people and wounding dozens.
The bombing targeted "apostate Shiites," the group said in a statement on an IS-affiliated website late Thursday.
At least 32 people were killed and over 100 people wounded in the blasts on Thursday. Some were in severe condition. According to officials, the first suicide bomber cried out loudly that he was ill in the middle of the bustling market, prompting a crowd to gather around him — and that’s when he detonated his explosive belt. The second detonated shortly after.
The US-led coalition recently ceased combat activities and is gradually drawing down its troop presence in Iraq, sparking fears of an IS resurgence. The group has rarely been able to penetrate the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition in 2017.
The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.
An increase in attacks was seen last summer as militants took advantage of the government’s focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and exploited security gaps across disputed territory in northern Iraq.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a win, UK census 2021 will allow people to enter their gender identity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After big hack of US government, Biden enlists 'world-class' cybersecurity team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after safe inaugural for Joe Biden, over 15,000 Guard troops head home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese mine workers to remain trapped for at least 2 weeks: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms
- According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, an adviser to the Executive Council, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's de facto cabinet, suggested that placing CCTV cameras in classrooms would reveal if teachers had made "subversive remarks".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK considers paying people to stay home amid lockdown breaches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why has Google threatened to pull its search engine from Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna lags in WHO vaccine drive as chinese shots near approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer vaccine safe for elderly despite Norway scare, WHO says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine delay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cash for Covid? UK says no decision on reported plan for positive tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's vaccine maker to offer Pakistan 20 million doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons enters into force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Liberating feeling': Dr Fauci compares working under Trump, Biden admin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox