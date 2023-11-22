Israel army shares video, claims mosque used as Hamas rocket laboratory

The Israel Defense Forces shared a purported video of a mosque in Gaza and claimed that it was used as a weapon storage facility and a laboratory for Hamas' rockets. The laboratory was hidden behind a wall which the forces had to destroy to uncover the tunnel which led to a hiding place of the terrorists and a laboratory, the IDF claimed. Apart from different types of mortars, rockets and explosive materials, rocket sketches were found drawn on the whiteboard, the video claimed. "Holy places, such as mosques, should not be used as fronts for terrorism...what was once a place of worship is now a home for terrorism," the caption of the video read. The stirring claim came after IDF claimed to have found a Hamas base and hostages under Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after 6-week war: 10 points

1. Israel and Hamas are closing a deal to halt the ongoing strikes to facilitate the release of hostages.

2. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war against Hamas will continue after the ceasefire.

3. In the deal, Hamas would release about 50 of the 240 hostages in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

4. "I would like to reiterate: The war is continuing and the war will continue until we achieve all of our goals – Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages," Netanyahu said.

5. "And assuring that the day after Hamas, Gaza will no longer threaten Israel - there will be no other element that supports terrorism, educates its children for terrorism and threatens the State of Israel. With G-d's help, we will do it and we will succeed, and together we will win," the official handle of the Prime Minister of Osrael tweeted.

6. Officials from Qatar have been mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

7. This would be the first halt in the clash that started on October 7 after Hamas attacked Israel. This would also allow for humanitarian aid into Gaza.

8. The first release of hostages is expected on Thursday and will be women and children.

9. Hamas has so far released only four captives: US citizens Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, on October 20, citing "humanitarian reasons," and Israeli women Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, on October 23.

10. Hamas said one of the Israeli hostages died.

