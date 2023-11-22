Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: Antony Blinken likely to revisit Israel during truce

The Israeli Cabinet, specially formed in the wake of the ongoing war against Hamas, has been convened to finalise a plan on instrument a temporary ceasefire after a sx-week devastating conflict in order to facilitate the release of about 50 hostages from Gaza. While convening the war Cabinet to vote on the matter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to resume the offensive against Hamas as soon as the truce ends. “We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken(AP)

In the fronline, Israeli troops accelerated its fighting inside Gaza including attacks in the densely-populated district of Jabaliya. The Isreli forces have been bombading the area believing that the Hamas militants have regrouped there after much of them were pushed out of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City. Israel said militants were operating from the facility and threatened to act against them within four hours, according to a Gaza health ministry official.

Over 13,000 Palestinians were killed during Israel's repeated airstrikes in Gaza and more than 2,700 others are missing or believed to be buried under ruble, according to Gazan health ministry.