Israel confirms strikes on Yemen port a day after Houthi airport attack in Tel Aviv

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2025 12:37 AM IST

The action comes a day after the Houthis fired a missile at Israel's main David Ben-Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military confirmed on Monday that it carried out strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni port of Hodeida the same day, after the Iran-backed rebels earlier claimed an IDF strike on the port.

An Israeli police officer investigates a crater at the site of a missile attack, launched from Yemen, near Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 4, 2025.(REUTERS)
An Israeli police officer investigates a crater at the site of a missile attack, launched from Yemen, near Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 4, 2025.(REUTERS)

The action comes a day after the Houthis fired a missile at Israel's main David Ben-Gurion airport in Tel Aviv.

Israeli "fighter jets struck terror targets belonging to the Huthi terrorist regime, along Yemen's coastline and further inland," the military said in a statement, AFP reported.

The statement claimed that the Hodeida port "is used for the transfer of Iranian weapons, military equipment, and other equipment intended for terrorist purposes".

Earlier in the day, the rebels’ media office had said that the United States and Israel launched at least six strikes on Monday afternoon that hit the crucial Hodeida port. Other strikes hit a cement factory in the Bajil district in Hodeida province, the rebels said. Separately, the US military launched multiple strikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, the Associated Press reported, quoting an official

The Houthi attack on Tel Aviv airport

A missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s David Ben-Gurion International airport in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Four people were lightly injured.

It was the first time a missile struck the grounds of Israel’s airport since the start of the war in Gaza 18 months ago.

While air traffic resumed after an hour, the attack could lead to cancellations of many airlines, which had recently resumed flights to Israel. Many airlines, including Air India, had cancelled their flights to the Israeli capital in the aftermath of the missile attack.

The attack on Ben-Gurion International Airport came hours before Israeli Cabinet ministers voted to expand the war in Gaza, including to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Israel confirms strikes on Yemen port a day after Houthi airport attack in Tel Aviv
