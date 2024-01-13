close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel deal with Qatar to get medicines to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

Israel deal with Qatar to get medicines to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jan 13, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Elderly hostages in Gaza face immediate mortal danger due to lack of life-saving medicines

Israel has made an arrangement with Qatar that will allow the delivery of medicines to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Friday.

People attend a rally for the release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza near the UN Headquarters on January 12, 2024 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)
People attend a rally for the release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza near the UN Headquarters on January 12, 2024 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

The medications would be given to the hostages "in the next few days," the office said in a statement.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of hostages, said it would demand "visual proof" the medications had reached the hostages.

"After 98 days in Hamas tunnels, all hostages face immediate mortal danger and need life-saving medicines," a statement from the forum said. "In addition to medicines, the hostages require also extensive medical treatment."

Also read- Despair in Gaza: Fighting intensifies despite Israel's promise to scale down war

Many of the hostages are elderly and have chronic illnesses that require daily medications. Their families have petitioned the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the hostages to deliver medicine and inspect their conditions. The Red Cross has said Hamas has denied it access.

More than 100 hostages remain in Gaza after an Oct. 7 rampage by militants from Hamas who killed 1,200 people and took 240 people hostage, according to Israel's tally. Israel has since laid waste to the Palestinian enclave in a campaign to eliminate Hamas.

In a deal brokered by Qatar and the United States that allowed for a brief truce in November, Hamas freed almost half the hostages in return for the release by Israel of scores of Palestinian detainees, as well as an increase in humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza.

Released hostages have described dire conditions in Hamas captivity, including torture, sexual assault and lack of vital medicines.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On