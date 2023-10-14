Countries rush to repatriate their citizens from war-struck Israel. Check full list

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its eighth day on Saturday and is expected to escalate further. According to the latest reports, at least 3,200 people have been killed on both sides since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The growing tensions have forced countries across the world to make efforts to bring back their citizens safely. Here is an overview of several countries carrying out repatriation from Israel.

India

The Indian government on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back its stranded citizens from war-torn Israel. So far, a total of 447 Indian nationals have been brought back to New Delhi in two batches via chartered flights - one from Tel Aviv and another from Ben Gurion.

United States

The US State Department has started offering charter flights to help Americans leave Israel from October 13. The US has been reacting strongly to the ongoing war as 22 of its citizens have been killed so far.

United Kingdom

The UK government sent the first flight to Tel Aviv to help its citizens leave Israel on October 12, said Britain's foreign office. More such flights are expected to be scheduled, reported Reuters.

Canada

Air Canada is operating two special flights on October 13 and 14 from Athens to bring Canadians and permanent residents back home from Israel. Reportedly, around 1,000 Canadians in Israel want to leave, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said.

France

On October 12, France sent a special Air France flight to Tel Aviv to bring back its citizens. The French government is organising additional repatriation flights.

Germany

German airline Condor is planning two special flights with a capacity of just under 500 passengers in total to evacuate German citizens from the Jordanian city of Aqaba near the Israeli border on October 15. Reportedly, 5,000 Germans have registered to leave Israel.

Brazil

Brazil has repatriated a total of 492 nationals so far from Israel, the Embassy of Brazil in Tel Aviv said. The government has scheduled two more flights on Sunday to bring back the remaining citizens.

Argentina

On October 12, the Argentinian foreign ministry said that it had started to evacuate its citizens. According to the ministry, the first batch of nationals reached Rome in a Hercules airplane.

Australia

The Australian government organised a special flight from Tel Aviv to London on Friday to bring back its citizens. Another flight is set to reach Israel on Sunday.

South Korea

A plane carrying 192 South Koreans from Tel Aviv arrived at Incheon Airport on October 11, after Korean Air sent an empty plane to bring them home, reported Reuters.

Thailand

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on October 9 announced that the evacuations would begin immediately, adding the first group of 15 Thais, some of them injured, would arrive home on October 12 on a commercial airliner. According to the PM, a total of 24 Thais have been killed in the conflict.

About 30,000 Thais are working in Israel, mostly in the agriculture sector, according to the kingdom's labour ministry.

Ukraine

Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said that they will be sending the first evacuation flight to Romania on Saturday. According to him, more than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens requested assistance to leave Israel. “About 200 Ukrainians had asked to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip, but it was too dangerous to do so for now,” Nikolenko said as quoted by Reuters.

Chile

A total of 209 Chileans have been evacuated to Athens and Madrid from Israel on three Boeing 737 flights on October 12, the foreign ministry said.

Colombia

The first flight with 110 Colombians seeking to return to the country landed at Catam Air Base on Friday.

Denmark

The Danish government will be sending a C-130 Hercules cargo plane, which can carry around 120 passengers, for the evacuation of its citizens. The officials earlier had said that the repatriation would not happen before October 13.

Iceland

The Icelandic Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 8 had said that a plane with 126 Icelanders, five Faroese, four Norwegians, and a group of 12 people from Germany, as well as the flight crew and representatives from the ministry, reached Keflavík in Iceland.

Italy

The Italian government has repatriated around 900 of its citizens between October 10 and 11.

Mexico

The latest flight bringing home Mexicans from war-hit Israel landed on Thursday. The Mexican army is carrying out humanitarian flights aimed at bringing home nationals, the government said. Reportedly, around 5,000 Mexican nationals are in Israel - out of which 300 have asked to leave the country.

Poland

Poland is set to send two C-130 Hercules planes to evacuate around 200 nationals from Tel Aviv in the coming days. The country's defence ministry had said that it would add more planes if necessary or liaise with Greece to ferry Polish citizens to the Mediterranean country.

Spain

Spain sent two military aircraft to Israel to evacuate 500 citizens on October 11. The flights landed at Torrejon de Ardoz military base on the outskirts of Madrid.

(With inputs from Reuters)