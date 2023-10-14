News / World News / Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Thousands flee north Gaza after evacuation warning
Live

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Thousands flee north Gaza after evacuation warning

Oct 14, 2023 06:34 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israel has moved its forces, tanks and heavy weapons to the southern desert area around Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza for refuge on Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for its deadliest attack in Tel Aviv's history on October 7.

Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli air strikes on October 13.
Palestinians with their belongings flee to safer areas in Gaza City after Israeli air strikes on October 13.(AFP)

The Israeli Army said that its ground forces have made "localised" raids in Gaza in the last 24 hours "to cleanse the area of terrorists and weaponry" and find “missing persons”. Israel has also moved its forces, tanks and heavy weapons to the southern desert area around Gaza.

US President Joe Biden said that consultations were ongoing with regional governments on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as trapped Palestinians faced severe shortages of power, food and water.

Meanwhile, Hamas has vowed to fight to the last drop of blood and told residents to stay.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas for the October 7 attack in which its fighters killed 1,300 Israelis, mainly civilians, and seized scores of hostages. At least 1,900 Gazans, including more than 600 children, have been killed in waves of retaliatory missile strikes by Israel on Gaza.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 14, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Russia proposes 'humanitarian ceasefire'

    Russia has proposed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

    The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, also calls for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in need.

  • Oct 14, 2023 06:18 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: UN Security Council briefed behind closed doors

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the 15-member UN Security Council behind closed doors on Friday, reported Reuters.

    "The situation in Gaza has reached a dangerous new low," he told reporters while on his way to the briefing, adding that he was in constant contact with the leaders across the region.

    He also reminded: "Even wars have rules ... Civilians must be protected and also never used as shields."

  • Oct 14, 2023 06:04 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Consultations ongoing on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, says Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden said that consultations were ongoing with regional governments on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as trapped Palestinians faced severe shortages of power, food and water.

    “We can’t lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas,” Biden said. “And they are suffering as a result as well.”

    The US president also said that his administration was "working like hell" to find American hostages held by Hamas amid the conflict, reported Reuters.

  • Oct 14, 2023 06:00 AM IST

    Israeli Army says it made ‘localised’ raids in Gaza

    The Israeli Army said that its ground forces have made "localised" raids in Gaza in the last 24 hours "to cleanse the area of terrorists and weaponry" and find “missing persons”, according to AFP.

    Israel claims that Hamas took 150 people hostage, including both civilians and members of security forces, when it attacked the country from the Gaza border on October 7.

  • Oct 14, 2023 05:55 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Thousands flee north Gaza after evacuation warning

    Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza for refuge on Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas.

    Visuals shared on social media showed families in cars, trucks and donkey carts leaving the Gaza City.

