Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners in ceasefire
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: A Palestinian official involved in diplomatic efforts said that Hamas is committed to maintaining the agreed four-day truce with Israel.
Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, after Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners in the second phase of exchanges under a ceasefire agreement. The Israeli military confirmed that the released hostages, including four Thai nationals, were transferred to Israel. They are undergoing observation in hospitals and will soon be reunited with their families. Hamas shared a video depicting the hostages, visibly shaken but mostly in good physical condition, being led by masked militants to Red Cross vehicles departing from Gaza. Some hostages waved goodbye to the militants as they left the besieged strip.
According to a Palestinian official involved in diplomatic efforts, Hamas is committed to maintaining the agreed four-day truce with Israel. This marks the first cessation of hostilities since the militant group's fighters entered Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,200 casualties and approximately taking in 240 hostages.
In response to the attack, Israel has declared its intent to eliminate the Hamas militants governing Gaza. This has led to aerial bombardments, shelling of the enclave, and a ground offensive in the north. As of Saturday, Palestinian health authorities report that around 14,800 people, with roughly 40 per cent of them being children, have lost their lives in the conflict.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 26, 2023 05:53 AM IST
Released Palestinian prisoners welcomed amid celebrations in West Bank: Report
Al Jazeera TV provided live coverage on Saturday of a bus, reportedly transporting recently released Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli prison, as it passed through the West Bank town of Beitunia.
The broadcast captured the jubilant atmosphere among Palestinian crowds celebrating the prisoners' return. In a separate development, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a contingent of newly released Palestinian prisoners had also arrived in Jerusalem.