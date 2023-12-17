Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Will fight until the end, despite ‘global pressure’, says Netanyahu
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The Israel-Hamas war has been on since October 7.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that his country will continue its ongoing war with Hamas, despite ‘international pressure,’ and fight until victory is achieved.
Netanyahu's assertion came at a press conference on Saturday, a day after Israeli forces mistakenly killed three of the more than 100 hostages still in Hamas' captivity, more than two months after the conflict began on October 7, when the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, launched a series of attacks inside the Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded, and the fighting has been on since then, except for a brief period last month, when a humanitarian truce came into effect.
The conflict has claimed several thousands lives on both sides, with scores injured and displaced.
- Dec 17, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Canadian youth charged with ‘terrorism’ or alleged plot against Jews
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has charged an Ottawa-based youth with ‘terrorism’ offences over alleged targeting of the Jewish community, with the development coming amid warnings of rising antisemitism stemming from the current Israel-Hamas war.
As per the RCMP, the youth's age prevented further release of information about the suspect or the plot.Dec 17, 2023 08:31 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Determined to continue ‘until the end,’ says Benjamin Netanyahu
While victory will take time, we are determined to continue until the end, despite the immense pain, despite the bereavement that rends our hearts, despite the international pressure. We will continue until the end. Nothing will stop us – until we achieve victory: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel PMShare this article
