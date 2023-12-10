Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israeli army announces death of five soldiers in conflict
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The death toll among Palestinians in Gaza due to the Israel-Hamas conflict has crossed 17,700, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled region.
Israel's military operations in the southern Gaza Strip escalated on Saturday, marked by increased airstrikes and artillery bombardments. This occurred a day after the United States vetoed a United Nations resolution advocating for a ceasefire. Israel has confirmed the loss of 97 soldiers in the ground offensive following an earlier attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7. That attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of around 240 hostages
-On Saturday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels issued a threat to halt the passage of ships bound for Israeli ports through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea until sufficient supplies of food and medicine are permitted into the Gaza Strip.
-The fighters supported by Iran in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have taken responsibility for attacks on targets in Israel and the United States since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Recently, the Houthis have been involved in attacking ships in the Red Sea and have launched drones and missiles targeting Israel.
-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz conversed via phone on Saturday, as confirmed by Scholz’s office. The discussion centered on“spoke about the necessary efforts for the greatest possible protection of civilians and a substantial improvement of the humanitarian situation of people in the Gaza Strip,” as stated in the official communication, according to Associated Press.
-A member of Israel's War Cabinet has faced the loss of a nephew in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, further impacting the family of former military chief Gadi Eizenkot, who recently mourned the death of his son in battle. The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday that Sgt. Major Cohen Eizenkot, 19, died in a battle in southern Gaza.
-Despite growing international pressure, President Joe Biden’s administration remains opposed to an open-ended cease-fire, arguing it would enable Hamas to continue posing a threat to Israel. According to an Associated Press report, the US administration approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million, the State Department said.
- Dec 10, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israeli army says five soldiers have died
The Israeli military said on Sunday that five soldiers lost their lives in the Gaza War. Four soldiers died during the Southern Gaza conflict, while the fifth soldier passed away due to injuries sustained from the fighting on October 7, as stated in the Israeli army's announcement shared on X (formerly Twitter).Dec 10, 2023 06:49 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: More evacuations ordered in Gaza's southern city
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel instructed the evacuation of residents from Khan Younis, Gaza's primary southern city, on Saturday after United States used its United Nations Security Council veto to protect Israel from a call for a ceasefire, Reuters reported.
Following the breakdown of a previous truce, Israel has extended its ground offensive into the southern part of Gaza, specifically advancing into Khan Younis. Concurrently, both parties have witnessed escalated conflict in the northern region.Dec 10, 2023 06:34 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill resigns after antisemitism uproar
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: The president of the University of Pennsylvania has stepped down following pressure from donors and criticism regarding her testimony during a congressional hearing, Associated Press reported. In that hearing, she faced repeated questioning and was unable to affirm that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy. Read moreDec 10, 2023 06:26 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: North Korea slams US move blocking UN Gaza ceasefire call
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: A North Korean senior official criticized the United States for blocking a United Nations resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The official claimed that the veto demonstrated Washington's “double standards”, Reuters reported, citing North Korean state media KCNA on Sunday.
The US vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza at the United Nations Security Council on Friday. The ceasefire resolution at the UN failed to pass after the United States vetoed the proposal and Britain abstained.
