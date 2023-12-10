Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israeli army announces death of five soldiers in conflict

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The death toll among Palestinians in Gaza due to the Israel-Hamas conflict has crossed 17,700, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled region. This aerial view taken on December 9, 2023 shows the makeshift tent camps housing Palestinians displaced by intense Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip seeking refuge in open areas around the Raed al-Attar Mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the Egyptian border. (AFP)

Israel's military operations in the southern Gaza Strip escalated on Saturday, marked by increased airstrikes and artillery bombardments. This occurred a day after the United States vetoed a United Nations resolution advocating for a ceasefire. Israel has confirmed the loss of 97 soldiers in the ground offensive following an earlier attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7. That attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of around 240 hostages

-On Saturday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels issued a threat to halt the passage of ships bound for Israeli ports through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea until sufficient supplies of food and medicine are permitted into the Gaza Strip.

-The fighters supported by Iran in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have taken responsibility for attacks on targets in Israel and the United States since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Recently, the Houthis have been involved in attacking ships in the Red Sea and have launched drones and missiles targeting Israel.

-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz conversed via phone on Saturday, as confirmed by Scholz’s office. The discussion centered on“spoke about the necessary efforts for the greatest possible protection of civilians and a substantial improvement of the humanitarian situation of people in the Gaza Strip,” as stated in the official communication, according to Associated Press.

-A member of Israel's War Cabinet has faced the loss of a nephew in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, further impacting the family of former military chief Gadi Eizenkot, who recently mourned the death of his son in battle. The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday that Sgt. Major Cohen Eizenkot, 19, died in a battle in southern Gaza.

-Despite growing international pressure, President Joe Biden’s administration remains opposed to an open-ended cease-fire, arguing it would enable Hamas to continue posing a threat to Israel. According to an Associated Press report, the US administration approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million, the State Department said.

