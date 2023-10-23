Israeli–Hamas war LIVE: Biden, Natanyahu agree to continue humanitarian aid supply into Gaza

Israel-Hamas war news LIVE: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine's Hamas has entered its 17th day now killing over 6,000 people on both sides and injuring thousands of others.

Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the country's troops stationed near the Lebanon border, where the forces have exchanged fire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group since the October 7 war began. This came after Hezbollah said that Israel would pay a price if it conducted another ground invasion in the Gaza Strip as the group was “in the heart of the battle”.

Netanyahu said, “If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War. It will make the mistake of its life. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state are devastating.”

Here is all that happened on Day 16: