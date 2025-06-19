Israel hits Iran’s nuclear sites; Tehran strike damages Tel Aviv hospital | Day 7 war updates

Several Iranian missiles struck populated areas in Israel, including a hospital in the southern part of the country, as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day on Thursday. Emergency personnel work at an impact site following a missile strike from Iran on Israel, in Holon, Israel June 19, 2025.(Reuters)

The attack on Israel came hours after Tel Aviv struck a key Iranian nuclear site in the area of Natanz. Israel claims that the site contained components and specialised equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development. Follow LIVE updates here.

Iranian media reported two projectiles hitting an area near the facility. There were no reports of radiation threats.

Here's the latest on the Iran-Israel conflict