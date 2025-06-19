Israel hits Iran’s nuclear sites; Tehran strike damages Tel Aviv hospital | Day 7 war updates
Jun 19, 2025 03:45 PM IST
The attack on Israel came hours after Tel Aviv struck a key Iranian nuclear site in the area of Natanz.
Several Iranian missiles struck populated areas in Israel, including a hospital in the southern part of the country, as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day on Thursday.
Israel claims that the site contained components and specialised equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development. Follow LIVE updates here.
Iranian media reported two projectiles hitting an area near the facility. There were no reports of radiation threats.
Here's the latest on the Iran-Israel conflict
- An Iranian missile hit the main hospital Soroka Medical Center in southern Israel early Thursday, wounding people and causing “extensive damage”, according to the Associated Press.
- Black smoke rose from the hospital in the southern city of Beersheba as emergency teams evacuated patients. The hospital said the main impact was on an old surgery building that had been evacuated in recent days.
- The barrage of missiles from Iran also hit a high-rise apartment building in Tel Aviv and other sites in central Israel. At least 40 people were wounded, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service.
- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will exact “the full price” from Iranian administration for the strike.
- On its part Iran, through its state-run IRNA news agency, claimed it targeted an Israeli military site, not the hospital. It also claimed that the damage at the hospital was due to a “blast wave” of the missile.
- Iran also accused the UN's nuclear watchdog – International Atomic Energy Agency – of acting as a "partner" in Israel's "war of aggression".
- "You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You've made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.
- UK foreign secretary David Lammy is flying to Washington for talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio about the crisis in the Middle East
- The trip comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired a meeting of senior ministers, military chiefs and intelligence officials to discuss how the UK would respond to a potential US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to AP.
- On the other hand, China has offered to play a role in restoring peace and stability in Middle East. "China has maintained communication with Iran, Israel, Egypt, Oman and other parties, calling on all sides to take immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil,” Guo Jiakun, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said, according to AP.
