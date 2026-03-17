Israel Invades Lebanon, Opening New Front Against Iran

Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon opens a new front in a widening Middle East war, expanding its campaign against Iran by moving against one of its most powerful regional allies, Hezbollah, and stretching its military across an unprecedented number of conflict zones. First aid responders inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment in the southern coastal city of Sidon on March 15, 2026. An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed a dozen medical staff at a clinic, Lebanese health authorities said March 14, 2026, after Iran-backed Hezbollah's leader said his group was ready for a long confrontation with Israel. (Photo by MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP) (AFP) Israel said on Monday that it launched a ground operation in a southern swath of Lebanon and was prepared for a prolonged campaign. Israel’s defense minister said Lebanese residents will be unable to return to the area until Israel determines it has removed the threat posed by Hezbollah after it fired hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel last week, surprising some who believed the group was too weakened from previous rounds of fighting to launch a fresh attack. The defense minister, Israel Katz, said the operation would be similar to the Israeli campaign in Gaza, where some cities were almost entirely flattened, and his comments suggest Israeli troops could hold on to a chunk of Lebanese territory for an indefinite period. Since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack, Israel has taken an increasingly aggressive stance against its neighbors, and now holds territory in Syria and occupies more than half of Gaza, in addition to its longstanding occupation of the West Bank. The new ground campaign raises questions about Israel’s ability to fight on many fronts for a long time, especially with a largely reservist army that is already exhausted by 2½ years of war. It is also already making heavy use of its supply of interceptors, which are essential to defending the home front from rockets and missiles. Its air force has been flying thousands of sorties around the clock over Iran.

Men inspect a site of overnight Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday.

The Israeli military can sustain campaigns on multiple fronts in the short term, said Ofer Guterman, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies. But there are risks to staying on a constant war footing, like failing to turn its tactical gains into a strategic change in Israel’s position. “The question remains for the longer term,” Guterman said. “Part of military achievements is leveraging it to gain something.” Israel still considers Iran its main fighting arena for now. The conflict in Lebanon, however, is expected to continue after the Iran war ends, according to a person familiar with the matter. The ground maneuver in Lebanon follows an expanding war in the region that has already touched more than a dozen countries. The U.S. has been bombing Iran-aligned militias in Iraq that have targeted American bases and assets there. Iran has been firing missiles and drones at countries across the Gulf, as well as Israel, Turkey and Azerbaijan. Tehran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz, turning a regional conflict into a global oil crisis. President Trump has asked allies to help reopen the strait. Israel’s decision to launch the first ground operation of the campaign also shows how difficult it is to dislodge groups like Hezbollah, and raises questions about how much Israel and the U.S. can achieve against Iran without putting boots on the ground. “Neither ground nor air campaigns are effective at defeating an indigenous armed movement,” said Randa Slim, Middle East program director at the Stimson Center think tank. “The Americans tried this in Afghanistan and failed. The Israelis have been attempting it in Lebanon since 1982 against Hezbollah and equally failed.” Israel’s campaign against Iran also involves defeating its web of allied militias, called the axis of resistance, which includes Hezbollah, Hamas and the Yemeni Houthis. After the initial Oct. 7 attack, Iran’s proxy strategy appeared to be working. Israel has scored tactical victories against the axis, but has yet to solidly defeat any of them, raising questions about how long it would need to stay in war mode to achieve its goals. It also has sacrificed diplomatic achievements, like striking an agreement to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, Hezbollah launched a barrage of over 200 projectiles, showing previous assessments had underestimated its capabilities. It continues to fire dozens of missiles and drones daily, according to Israel’s military, upending a cease-fire agreement Israel and Lebanon struck in November 2024, after Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and degraded the group’s ranks and missile capabilities.

Firefighters and rescuers work at the site of a strike in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on Monday. Hezbollah said it targeted the city.