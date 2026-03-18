Israel Is Hunting Down Iranian Regime Members in Their Hideouts, One by One

Ali Larijani, Iran’s top security official, strolled confidently in dark sunglasses and a black coat Friday through a rally of regime loyalists in central Tehran. It was his first public appearance in a war in which he was a known target. “Brave people. Brave officials. Brave leaders. This combination cannot be defeated,” he wrote later on X. Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Larijani was killed amid the ongoing war with US and Israel. (REUTERS) Four days later, he was dead. Early Tuesday morning, Israel’s intelligence services found Larijani gathered with other officials at a hideout on the outskirts of Tehran and killed him with a missile strike. That same night, Israel got a tip from ordinary Iranians that the leader of the feared Basij militia, Gholamreza Soleimani, was holing up with his deputies in a tent in a wooded area in Tehran. It was the sort of payoff Israel had been hoping for after blowing up Basij headquarters and command posts for more than two weeks, forcing its members to gather out in the open. Soleimani, too, was struck and killed. Israeli and American leaders said at the outset that the war with Iran would create the conditions for Iranians to topple their regime. The killings early Tuesday were milestones in that campaign made possible by the fast-accumulating damage from airstrikes and a growing harvest of intelligence about possible targets. With thousands of regime members killed—from top leaders to street-level grunts—Iranians are reporting that a sense of disorder is starting to take hold. Security forces are under stress and on the run as they threaten protesters to stay off the streets and direct strikes at the U.S., Israel and Arab neighbors across the Persian Gulf.

People mourned during a Saturday funeral ceremony for a political adviser to Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed by an airstrike.

Detailed target lists and battle-damage reports viewed by The Wall Street Journal give an inside look at the enormous effort being deployed to wear them down. The documents show the effort began in the early days of the war and continues to ramp up. Israel is chasing security forces from their headquarters to muster points then on to hide-outs under bridges in an effort to disrupt their activity and show Iranians that the enforcers are being taken out. So far Israel says it has dropped 10,000 munitions on thousands of different targets, including more than 2,200 related to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Basij and other internal security forces. It believes thousands have been killed or wounded. The advanced technology deployed by Israel and the penetration of Iranian society by its agents are combining to create the greatest threat yet to a deeply entrenched regime. But decades of military experience show it is difficult if not impossible to dislodge a government from the air. And if the Iranian regime survives, it could emerge emboldened and more dangerous. “It will be a clear victory for the regime with both predictable and unforeseen circumstances,” said Farzin Nadimi, an Iran-focused senior fellow with the Washington Institute, a U.S.-based think tank. Israel began the war with a shot at the regime’s heart, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at his compound in the first salvo, and working with the U.S. quickly destroyed most of Iran’s missile launchers and wiped out its air defenses.

A satellite image from March 1 shows destroyed buildings at the compound of Iran's late supreme leader in Tehran.

Then they divided responsibilities. The U.S. focused on Iran’s military and industrial power, and Israel went after the structures of internal control in earnest. By the second day, Israeli warplanes were systematically hitting headquarters and command centers related to the Revolutionary Guard’s domestic security arms, the Basij militia and special police forces. Documents reviewed by the Journal show the strikes targeted everything from the Tharallah—the Revolutionary Guard unit responsible for protecting the capital—down to neighborhood police stations in Tehran. Israel aimed for sites where Israeli intelligence had determined regime personnel were present. The targets then broadened. Israeli intelligence learned that Iran had a fallback plan for its internal security forces in the event their facilities were destroyed—mustering at local sports complexes. Israel watched the sites fill up and then hit them before the end of the first week. Those strikes, according to battle-damage assessments seen by the Journal, were among the deadliest of the war, killing hundreds of members of the security services and military, the vast majority at Azadi Stadium, a large venue for soccer games. Footage showed security officers lying on the pavement outside another stadium, according to videos verified by Storyful, a social-media intelligence firm owned by News Corp, the parent company of the Journal.

The remains of the Azadi Stadium in Tehran earlier this month.

Security personnel pushed into Gandhi hospital in Tehran and forced patients to make room for their wounded, one doctor said. Iranian officials denounced the strikes as attacks on civilian targets, and Iranian state media published pictures of the aftermath but didn’t mention the presence of security forces. The Israeli military said it hit a Ministry of Intelligence command center operating out of an Iranian Electricity Co. compound in the heart of Tehran. Iranian state media said the strike killed several employees and engineers, and injured and killed several bystanders. The attacks hurt rank-and-file morale and drove some security forces to begin sleeping in their vehicles, mosques or other sports facilities, Israel’s assessment said. Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence officials began placing calls to individual commanders, threatening them and their families by name if they didn’t stand aside in the event of an uprising, according to people familiar with the matter. The Journal reviewed the contents of one call between a senior Iranian police commander and an agent of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign-intelligence service. “Can you hear me?” a Mossad agent can be heard, speaking in Farsi. “We know everything about you. You are on our blacklist, and we have all the information about you.” “OK,” the commander said in the recording. “I called to warn you in advance that you should stand with your people’s side,” the Mossad agent said. “And if you will not do that, your destiny will be as your leader. Do you hear me?” “Brother, I swear on the Quran, I’m not your enemy,” the commander said. “I’m a dead man already. Just please come help us.” On the ground, Israel went after police warehouses, destroying computer equipment, vehicles and police gear, according to target lists seen by the Journal. Another target was motorcycle units, which have been central to efforts to suppress protests. At one point, Israel struck around 34 different sites related to the internal-security forces in the Ilam Province, an area in western Iran near the Iraqi border with a large Kurdish population, according to a target list seen by the Journal. The Iranian Kurds have a tense relationship with the central government and have their own armed groups. President Trump expressed support for an armed Kurdish offensive against Iran around the time of the strikes, but later reversed himself. Last week, while Israeli officials were openly questioning whether air power alone could bring down the regime, the military was expanding its targets. Israel’s air force began operating fleets of loitering drones above Tehran and other areas of Iran, shifting its focus from command centers to individual Basij checkpoints and roadblocks. The drones hit dozens of targets, killing two to four security personnel at a time. The attacks were in many cases guided by tips sent by ordinary Iranians, Israeli security officials said. On Thursday, at least three different checkpoints were targeted, including at the Imam Reza Highway and on Shahed Street in northern Tehran. More followed over the weekend. On Sunday night, Israeli forces conducted a targeted hunt for checkpoints, hitting 11, including in Enghelab and Azadi squares in Tehran and along a number of expressways. Iranians confirmed that attacks on checkpoints have been taking place.

This still image from social media video obtained by Reuters appears to show a motorcycle ablaze following a strike on a Basij checkpoint in Tehran on Tuesday.