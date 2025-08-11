Israel PM Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘steadfast support’ in Gaza offensive, says it'll be ‘wider than announced’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held talks with US President Donald Trump about plans to seize the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza, with the aim of ending the war, securing the release of hostages and defeating Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his “steadfast support” in carrying out the Gaza offensive plan.(AFP file)

Netanyahu also expressed gratitude for Trump’s “steadfast support” in carrying out the plan.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just spoken with US President Donald Trump. The two discussed Israel's plans for taking control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza in order to bring about the end of the war, the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his steadfast support of Israel since the start of the war,” Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Netanyahu said Israel planned to expand the number of aid distribution points in Gaza, but told local media: “There is no hunger. There was no hunger. There was a shortage, and there was certainly no policy of starvation.” Rejecting such claims as part of a “global campaign of lies,” he addressed foreign journalists ahead of an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting – a forum for expressing outrage but producing little action on the conflict.

“Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza,” he declared, outlining aims to demilitarise the territory, ensure “overriding security control” by the Israeli military, and place governance in the hands of a non-Israeli civilian authority. He also said he had instructed the military to “bring in more foreign journalists” – a notable shift, as they have so far only been allowed in under military escort during the war.

Again holding Hamas responsible for much of Gaza’s plight – including civilian casualties, destruction and shortages – Netanyahu said: “Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists,” claiming that Palestinians are “begging” to be liberated from them.

Defending a new military push in Gaza that is broader than had been previously revealed, Netanyahu insisted, amid rising criticism domestically and abroad, that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas.” He said that last week, the security cabinet had ordered the dismantling of Hamas strongholds not just in Gaza City but also in the “central camps” and Muwasi. According to the Associated Press, a source familiar with the operation confirmed that the plan covers both areas, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to brief the media.

Hamas issued a lengthy response, dismissing Netanyahu’s remarks as “blatant lies.”

US backs Israel at Security Council, rejects genocide claims

The US backed Israel, asserting it has the right to determine what best serves its security, and dismissed accusations of genocide in Gaza as unfounded.

As a permanent member of the Security Council, Washington holds veto power and can block any proposed measures.

Several other council members, along with United Nations officials, voiced concern. China said the “collective punishment” of Gaza’s population was unacceptable, while Russia cautioned against a “reckless intensification of hostilities.”

“This is no longer a looming hunger crisis; this is starvation,” said Ramesh Rajasingham of the UN humanitarian office. “Humanitarian conditions are beyond horrific. We have frankly run out of words to describe it.”

The deaths from hunger come in addition to the war toll of 61,400 Palestinians reported by the health ministry. The ministry – part of the Hamas-run administration and staffed by medical personnel – does not differentiate between militants and civilians but estimates that roughly half of those killed were women and children.

The United Nations and independent analysts regard it as the most credible source of casualty figures in the conflict.

(With Associated Press inputs)