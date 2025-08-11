Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza City, says he headed a Hamas cell

Israel's military said it killed Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif, whom it claimed headed a Hamas cell, in a strike on Gaza City on Sunday. Palestinians hold the body of Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif, who Israel's military and Al Jazeera say was killed by an Israeli strike, in Gaza City, August 11, 2025.(REUTERS)

The Qatari broadcaster said three other of its journalists were also killed, and an official at nearby Shifa Hospital said there were seven people killed in total.

"Anas Al Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF (Israeli) troops," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Palestinian journalists' groups condemned the killings.

A press freedom group and a UN expert previously warned that Al Sharif's life was in danger due to his reporting from Gaza. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month that Israel's claims against him were unsubstantiated.

In July, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged the international community to protect Al Shar