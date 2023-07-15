Home / World News / Israel PM Netanyahu rushed to hospital, undergoing medical evaluation: Report

Israel PM Netanyahu rushed to hospital, undergoing medical evaluation: Report

Reuters |
Jul 15, 2023 08:34 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing medical assessments in a hospital but is in good condition, with no grounds for a handover of power.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was undergoing medical assessments in an Israeli hospital on Saturday but was in good condition, his office said, with local media seeing no grounds for a handover of power.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(REUTERS)

Netanyahu, 73, was fully conscious en route to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, and walked into the emergency room, Israel's Channel 12 TV said, quoting the premier's doctor.

Also read: Intel to setup new factory worth $25 billion in Israel: PM Netanyahu

He was not undergoing sedation and no procedures were under way to declare him incapacitated, Channel 12 said.

Tel Hashomer is close to coastal Caesarea, where Netanyahu has a private residence. Israeli media said he was there when he reported feeling unwell.

Netanyahu took ill during the Jewish fast of Yom Kippur in early October and was briefly hospitalised. Israel has been in the grip of a weekend heatwave.

The veteran conservative leader is also in the eye of a political storm over his plan to overhaul the judiciary, which has set off unprecedented protests by Israelis worried for the future independence of the courts.

Also read: 'Cigars of right diameter and champagne', Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan reveals demands made by Netanyahu and his wife

That has compounded tensions with the U.S. administration over his religious-nationalist coalition government's hardline tack on the Palestinians. In parallel, Netanyahu has been on trial in three corruption case in which he denies wrongdoing.

A brief statement from his office confirmed he was at Sheba and said he was in good condition undergoing medical assessment.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out