Israel regrets killing of Gaza medics and rescuers, says not an execution

Israel on Sunday revealed the findings of an army probe into last month's killing of 15 Gaza medics and rescuers, saying six of the victims were Hamas militants. It also regretted the loss of civilian lives.

"Fifteen Palestinians were killed, six of whom were identified in a retrospective examination as Hamas terrorists," the army said, referring to the incident on March 23. "The IDF (military) regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians," it added.

The country's military also acknowledged that its troops failed to report the incident to the top brass last month. The country also removed the commander responsible for the killings.

It said the probe revealed professional failures on the part of the troops. It said the officer responsible for the killings would be removed from his position for providing an incomplete and inaccurate report during the debrief.

However, it refused the allegation that the military indiscriminately fired on medics and rescuers.

"The troops did not engage in indiscriminate fire but remained alert to respond to real threats identified by them," the military said in a summary of the probe. "The examination found no evidence to support claims of execution," it added.

What happened on March 23?

The medics and other rescue workers were killed when responding to a distress call near the southern Gaza city of Rafah in the early hours of March 23, just days after Israel launched a renewed offensive in the Hamas-run territory.

The incident has drawn international condemnation, including concern about possible war crimes from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

The bodies of the medics were found a week later, buried in the sand.

The army spokesperson had said that the vehicles appeared suspicious and had their lights off.

But a video recovered from the cellphone of one of the slain aid workers, released by the Red Crescent, appears to contradict the Israeli military's account.

The footage shows ambulances travelling with their headlights on and emergency lights flashing.

