Israel says Palestinian gunfire, not IDF, likely killed Al Jazeera journalist
Israel has denied allegations that its forces targeted Shireen Abu Aqla, a senior journalist working for Al Jazeera who was killed on Wednesday during an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, and called for a "joint pathological analysis and investigation" to establish the truth.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Qatar-based network blamed the Israeli Army for the death of the 51-year-old woman journalist.
Issuing a statement the Israeli embassy said, "This morning, IDF (Israel Defense Forces), ISA (Israel Securities Authority), and Border Police forces were operating in the Jenin refugee camp and a number of other sites to arrest suspects in terrorist activities"
It said Aqla "appears" to have been hit by Palestinian gunfire, not IDF gunfire.
Israeli forces were operating in the Jenin refugee camp and several other areas of the West Bank to apprehend "terror suspects," the Israeli military also said.
According to the IDF, the militants opened fire at the Israeli forces and hurled explosives at them during the raid, before the soldiers returned fire. The IDF was looking into "a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit – possibly by shots fired by Palestinian gunmen", the Israeli army said.
"To clarify, there is a video of the terrorists stating 'we hit a soldier, he is lying on the ground'. Given that no IDF soldier was injured as stated, it is possible that they were responsible for harming the journalist," the statement added.
The embassy called on the Palestinians to investigate this issue through a joint pathological investigation. "The State of Israel is in favour of the truth. They have refused until this very moment, possibly in order to hide the truth," it said.
"We express our sorrow over the death of the journalist, see great importance in the freedom of the press, and work to preserve it. However, caution must be taken when entering and staying in areas in which shootings are carried out by terrorist actors," it added.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he holds Israeli forces "fully responsible" for Aqla's death.
Al Jazeera said that she was killed "in cold blood," in what the network called a "horrifying crime that breaches international norms". Another Al Jazeera journalist, producer Ali al-Samudi, was wounded in the incident, the broadcaster added.
In footage from the scene, Aqla was seen wearing a 'press' vest and a helmet and was hit below the ear in an area not covered by her helmet.
EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as Covid-19 pandemic ebbs
The European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, authorities said Wednesday. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it hoped the joint decision, made with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, would mark “a big step forward in the normalization of air travel" for passengers and crews.
‘Advancing economic and investment ties with India a priority for Canada’
Advancing the long-standing economic and investment relationship with India is a priority for Canada, as it “deepens key partnerships in the Indo-Pacific”, Canada's minister of international trade Mary Ng told Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
'If Donald Trump gets back to Twitter': Elon Musk agrees to these 3 scenarios
Twitter is divided over whether former US president Donald Trump should be allowed on the platform or not after his questionable role in inciting the violence in US Capitol on January 6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would like to reverse the permanent ban on Donald Trump as according to him, the decision was stupid. What are these 3 scenarios? Donald Trump will not use Twitter.
India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Lanka
The Indian High Commission here on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, saying India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. It was reported that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had left his office-cum-official residence, Temple Trees. “The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery,” it said in another tweet.
China’s zero-Covid strategy unsustainable; need an urgent shift in policy: WHO
The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said that China's 'zero-Covid' strategy to defeat the Covid-19 outbreak is unsustainable, and that it has asked Beijing to initiate a policy shift in order to tackle the surging caseload. The WHO's statement comes amid belligerent Covid-19 outbreaks in Shanghai, Beijing and other provinces, which China has been attempting to control through lockdowns and mass tests. The WHO said these measures aren't working.
