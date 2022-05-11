Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
- The Israeli military said its forces came under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back.
An Al-Jazeera journalist was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
It said Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward. Another Palestinian journalist working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was wounded but in stable condition.
The health ministry said the reporters were hit by Israeli fire. In video footage of the incident, Abu Akleh can be seen wearing a blue flak jacket clearly marked with the word “PRESS.”
The Israeli military said its forces came under attack with heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and that they fired back. The military said it is “investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen.”
Also read: In video message to Israeli people, PM Modi speaks of deepening ties
Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, many of them carried out by Palestinians from in and around Jenin. The town, and particularly its refugee camp, has long been known as a militant bastion.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want the territory to form the main part of their future state. Nearly 3 million Palestinians live in the territory under Israeli military rule. Israel has built more than 130 settlements across the West Bank that are home to nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers, who have full Israeli citizenship.
Also watch: Israel's largest-ever military exercise'Chariots of Fire' begins | Explained
Israelis have long been critical of Al-Jazeera's coverage, but authorities generally allow its journalists to operate freely. Another Al-Jazeera reporter, Givara Budeiri, was briefly detained last year during a protest in Jerusalem and treated for a broken hand, which her employer blamed on rough treatment by police.
-
New Zealand to open international borders fully to visitors from end-July
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday the country will fully reopen its international borders from 11:59 p.m. on July 31, with cruise ships also welcome back to local ports on the same day. The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government's previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.
-
Protesters call for new govt to take control | Sri Lanka crisis top updates
Protesters in Sri Lanka – which is suffering from its worst economic crisis in history – have called for a new government to take control of the country, while the president urged calm a day after the island nation witnessed its bloodiest clashes that claimed eight lives and also prompted his brother – Mahinda Rajapaksa – to quit as prime minister.
-
Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19, says he is ‘experiencing mild symptoms’
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.
-
On Donald Trump, Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk: Twitter not a bar
Elon Musk's plan to reinstate former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter has sparked a huge controversy as Trump's account was permanently suspended in 2021 after the January 6 riot in US Capitol for his 'involvement' in inciting the violence. Though former CEO Jack Dorsey was the CEO when Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account, Jack Dorsey said he agrees with Elon Musk that permanent bans are a failure.
-
Pakistani rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar: Report
The Pakistani rupee slumped to an all-time low against the US dollar on Tuesday in the interbank market. The value of the greenback surged by 82 paisa in early trade and currently trading at ₹188.35 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high, reported ARY News. The US dollar on the other day closed at ₹187.53 in the interbank market, reported ARY News.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics