Israel refuses to withdraw from strategic Gaza corridor, threatening ceasefire

Israeli forces will not withdraw from the so-called Philadelphi corridor, an official told news agency Associated Press on Thursday. The area is a strategic strip of land on Gaza's border with Egypt, from which Israel is mandated to withdraw by the phase one ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Despite severe restrictions on movement, the Rafah crossing has enabled trade and allowed Palestinians with security approvals to leave and re-enter Gaza.(REUTERS File)

The official said that Israel needs to maintain a presence in the Gaza side of the corridor to prevent “weapons smuggling” by Hamas militants. The Jewish State was to begin withdrawing from Saturday and complete within eight days.

Hamas or Egypt has not commented on the announcement yet. But on Thursday, the Palestinian militant group said negotiation and adherence to the ceasefire agreement was the only way for Israel to secure the release of remaining hostages under its captivity. Egypt has also been demanding Israel to withdraw its troops from the Philadelphi corridor.

Also read | Israeli forces withdraw from strategic Gaza corridor as part of ceasefire deal with Hamas

Israel's announcement came hours after Hamas released the remains of four hostages, without a public ceremony, in exchange for over 600 Palestinian prisoners, the last planned swap during the six-week long phase one ceasefire.

The move comes amid US President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff's upcoming visit to the region. The official has said he wants Israel and Hamas to start negotiations on phase two, which were supposed to begin in the first week of February.

The corridor's role

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasised that Israel needs to maintain its troops on the corridor to prevent weapon smuggling by Hamas. The country had taken control on the Gaza side of the corridor from Hamas during its offensive into southern Gaza in May last year.

A large network of tunnels remained in use after Israel withdrew its troops and settlements from Gaza in 2005. The country alleges that these tunnels have helped Hamas smuggle weapons and banned explosives to aid its fight against Israel.

Also read | Trump's controversial AI Gaza video faces backlash from Democrats, Hamas responds

Egypt claims that it has destroyed tunnels on its side of the border and also created buffer zones and fortifications to deter smuggling. The county has also restricted movements through the Rafah crossing point, the only crossing into Gaza not directly controlled by Israel.

Despite severe restrictions on movement, the crossing has enabled trade and allowed Palestinians with security approvals to leave and re-enter Gaza. The point also allowed crucial entry of humanitarian aid after the outbreak of war till Israel's advance restricted them, Reuters reported.

(With agency inputs)