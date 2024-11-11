Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel sees progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks, says Russia can help

Reuters |
Nov 11, 2024 05:13 PM IST

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-FOREIGN-MINISTER:Israel sees progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks, says Russia can help

JERUSALEM - Israel said on Monday there was progress in talks about a ceasefire in Lebanon and indicated Russia could play a part by stopping Hezbollah from rearming via Syria, although the Iran-backed group said it had not received any truce proposals yet.

Israel sees progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks, says Russia can help
Israel sees progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks, says Russia can help

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the main challenge would be enforcing any ceasefire agreement, and that Israel was working with the United States on the diplomatic efforts.

"I think there is a certain progress," Saar told a press conference in Jerusalem. "We are working with the Americans on the issue."

"We will be ready to be there if we know, first of all that Hezbollah is not on our border, is north of the Litani river and that Hezbollah will not be able to arm again with new weapons systems."

Israel has been waging a major offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon since late September, pounding its strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley and sending troops into areas near the border.

The Litani river runs across southern Lebanon some 30 km north of the Lebanese-Israeli border.

In Beirut, a Hezbollah official indicated an intensification of diplomatic efforts was under way but said that neither the group nor the Lebanese state had received any new proposals.

"There is a great movement between Washington and Moscow and Tehran and a number of capitals," Mohammad Afif said in a televised news conference.

"I believe that we are still in the phase of testing the waters and presenting initial ideas and proactive discussions, but so far there is nothing actual yet," he added.

Israel Hayom reported on Sunday that substantial progress has been made in diplomatic negotiations over a proposed Lebanon ceasefire that would require Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, barring its military presence near the Israeli border, while the IDF would return to the international border.

Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel's best-selling newspaper, reported on Monday that Israel and Lebanon have exchanged drafts through U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, signalling progress in efforts to reach a final agreement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //