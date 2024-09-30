Israel strikes inside Beirut's city limits, 4 killed

Israel, in its continuous attacks on Lebanon, targeted an apartment in Beirut on Monday, killing at least four people, reported news agency AFP, citing a Lebanese security source. This strike marked the first Israeli attack in the city limits since the Israel-Hamas war began after the Palestinian militant group stormed into Israel on October 7 last year. Israel strikes inside Beirut's city limits, 4 people killed (AP)

According to sources, the strike targeted a flat in the predominantly Sunni neighbourhood of Kola, near the road linking the capital to Beirut airport. The flat belonged to two members of the Lebanese Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya - which has its origins to the Muslim Brotherhood, reported AFP.

Videos and photos on social media showed the partially flattened floor of the building targeted by the drone strike. A plume of smoke can also be seen rising from the area.

Shortly after this, the Israeli military said its fighter jets launched fresh strikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa region.

“Israeli Air Force jets attacked dozens of launchers and buildings where weapons were stored in the Bekaa in Lebanon. Israel will continue to attack powerfully, damage and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon,” the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Telegram, reported AFP.

Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon

Israel has intensified its strikes on Lebanon in the last few weeks, increasing fears of a bigger war in the Middle East. Last week, the IDF killed at least seven Hezbollah commanders, including the Iran-backed militant group's top leader Hassan Nasrallah.

A day after death in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Hezbollah also confirmed the killing of Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of the group's Central Council. The group also said that another senior commander, Ali Karaki, died in the attack. Other Hezbollah commanders who were killed include - Ibrahim Akil, Ahmad Wehbe, Mohammad Surour, and Ibrahim Kobeissi.

Israel continued its bombardment of Hezbollah targets on Sunday as well, killing over 100 people in a day. According to Lebanon's health ministry, 105 people were killed and 359 wounded in the attack.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)