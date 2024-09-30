Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel strikes inside Beirut's city limits, 4 killed

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 11:08 AM IST

The targeted flat belonged to two members of the Lebanese Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya - which has its origins to the Muslim Brotherhood, reported AFP.

Israel, in its continuous attacks on Lebanon, targeted an apartment in Beirut on Monday, killing at least four people, reported news agency AFP, citing a Lebanese security source. This strike marked the first Israeli attack in the city limits since the Israel-Hamas war began after the Palestinian militant group stormed into Israel on October 7 last year.

Israel strikes inside Beirut's city limits, 4 people killed (AP)
Israel strikes inside Beirut's city limits, 4 people killed (AP)

According to sources, the strike targeted a flat in the predominantly Sunni neighbourhood of Kola, near the road linking the capital to Beirut airport. The flat belonged to two members of the Lebanese Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya - which has its origins to the Muslim Brotherhood, reported AFP.

Also read: Israel used US-made 900 kg bombs in Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's killing

Videos and photos on social media showed the partially flattened floor of the building targeted by the drone strike. A plume of smoke can also be seen rising from the area.

Shortly after this, the Israeli military said its fighter jets launched fresh strikes on dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa region.

“Israeli Air Force jets attacked dozens of launchers and buildings where weapons were stored in the Bekaa in Lebanon. Israel will continue to attack powerfully, damage and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities and infrastructure in Lebanon,” the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Telegram, reported AFP.

Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon

Israel has intensified its strikes on Lebanon in the last few weeks, increasing fears of a bigger war in the Middle East. Last week, the IDF killed at least seven Hezbollah commanders, including the Iran-backed militant group's top leader Hassan Nasrallah.

A day after death in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Hezbollah also confirmed the killing of Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of the group's Central Council. The group also said that another senior commander, Ali Karaki, died in the attack. Other Hezbollah commanders who were killed include - Ibrahim Akil, Ahmad Wehbe, Mohammad Surour, and Ibrahim Kobeissi.

Israel continued its bombardment of Hezbollah targets on Sunday as well, killing over 100 people in a day. According to Lebanon's health ministry, 105 people were killed and 359 wounded in the attack.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On