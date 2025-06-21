Israel strikes Iran's Isfahan nuclear site; Iranian death toll crosses 400 | Top Updates

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its second week on Saturday, with Jerusalem launching a fresh round of strikes at an Iranian nuclear research facility in Isfahan. Several "powerful explosions" were reported in southwestern Iran's Ahvaz as the Israeli military said it was carrying out attacks on Iranian 'military infrastructure'.(AP)

The continued exchange of fire came against the backdrop of unsuccessful talks between Iran's top diplomat and European leaders in Geneva on Friday on nuclear enrichment limit.

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the US also escalated, with President Donald Trump affirming that he will decide on American military action within the next two weeks.

Iran-Israel conflict | Top 10 points

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei picks successor: Amid assassination threats from Israel, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly named three clerics as possible successors. According to the New York Times, Khamenei has begun appointing replacements for top military commanders who were killed in Israeli strikes in the past week. However, Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, is reportedly not among those shortlisted to succeed him. Israel hits Isfahan nuclear site again: The Israeli military on Saturday said that it once again struck an Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan overnight, killing three senior Iranian commanders in targeted attacks. Smoke was also seen rising from an area near a mountain in Isfahan, with a local official saying that Israeli strikes hit the nuclear research facility in two waves. ALSO READ | US envoy slips up at UNSC, blames Israel for ‘chaos, terror’ in Middle East | Video Strikes in southwest Iran, northern Israel: Several "powerful explosions" were reported in southwestern Iran's Ahvaz as the Israeli military said it was carrying out strikes on "military infrastructure" in the area. The Israeli Defense Forces said, "Fighter jets are currently striking military infrastructure in southwestern Iran." Earlier, Israeli rescue services also said that an Iranian "drone" struck a two-storey residential building in northern Israel. Iran won't agree to zero enrichment: Amid the escalating conflict with Israel, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that the discussions and proposals made by European leaders in Geneva on Friday were "unrealistic". However, the official clarified that the proposals will be reviewed in Tehran, and their responses will be presented in the next meeting. They added that "zero enrichment is also practically a dead end". The senior official stated that Iran will "not negotiate" over its defensive capabilities, including its missile programme. He added that while Tehran welcomes diplomacy, it won't do so "under the shadow of war". Macron raises concern over Iran's nuke programme: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday spoke to his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, over a phone call. In a post on social media, Macron said, "Here again, my position is clear: Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, and it is up to Iran to provide full guarantees that its intentions are peaceful." The French President said that negotiations with Iran, led by France and its European partners, will be "accelerated".

ALSO READ | Did American B-2 stealth bombers just take off from US base towards western Pacific amid Israel-Iran fallout? Internet access issues for Iranians: Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org reported that the limited internet access for Iranians once again "collapsed" on Saturday. Since the beginning of the Israeli strikes, a nationwide internet shutdown has been in place in Iran, potentially isolating its citizens. Later, Tasnim news agency reported, citing information minister, that access to "international" internet should be restored across the country by 8 pm (local time). US involvement 'very dangerous': Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that it would be "very, very dangerous for everyone" if the United States gets involved in the war with Israel. He had told NBC News that Iran was not sure if it could trust the US anymore. Araghchi warned that if Trump decided that the US would join Israel in its strikes against Iran, then Tehran reserves its right to retaliate and do the same. Iran vows to make IAEA chief 'pay': A senior advisor of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Saturday that Iran would make the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, "pay" once the war with Israel is over. The threat comes against the backdrop of several Iranian officials saying that Grossi's conflicting statements about the status of Iran's nuclear programme incited the Israeli strikes last week. On Friday, Grossi also told the UN Security Council that Iran has the material to build a nuclear bomb, but it appears they have no plans to do so. Over 400 Iranians killed so far: Iran's health ministry said that Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people since the attack began last week. Hossein Kermanpour, the health ministry spokesman, said, "As of this morning, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of over 400 defenceless Iranians and left 3,056 others wounded by missiles and drones." However, a US-based Human Rights activist agency said that at least 657 people have been killed in Iran, including 263 civilians. Iran arrests 22 Israeli spy links: Iranian police in Qom province said that 22 people "linked to Israeli spy services" had been arrested since last week. Fars news agency reported, citing the head of police intelligence in the province, that "22 people were identified and arrested on charges of being linked to the Zionist regime's spy services, disturbing public opinion and supporting the criminal regime". A European national was also arrested for allegedly spying. Iran also acknowledged on Saturday for the first time that it had detained a German cyclist on spying allegations.

(with inputs from agencies)