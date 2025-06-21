‘Don’t know how we can trust US anymore’: Iran on conflict with Israel

With tensions escalating between Israel and Iran, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi expressed uncertainty over whether Tehran can trust the United States in diplomatic talks over the country's nuclear programme. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi suggested that the US's interest in diplomacy might just as well have been a "cover" for Israel's airstrikes on Iran.(AP)

Araghchi told NBC News in an exclusive interview that he was not sure whether Iran can trust the US after the Israeli attacks on Tehran.

The Iranian foreign minister said that it was up to the Trump administration "to show their determination for going for a negotiated solution" amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

He also suggested that Washington's interest in diplomacy might just as well have been a "cover" for Israel's airstrikes on Iran.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had read out a message from US President Donald Trump, wherein he hinted at substantial chances of negotiations with Iran and said that he will make his decision on US military action within "the next two weeks".

Israel's attack on Iran last week took place just a day before the sixth round of negotiations between American and Iranian officials over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Araghchi said, "So they had perhaps this plan in their mind, and they just needed negotiations perhaps to cover it up," adding that, "We don't know how we can trust them anymore. What they did was, in fact, a betrayal of diplomacy."

Araghchi expressed Iran's readiness to negotiate after talks with top European diplomats in Geneva, provided, he said, Israel pauses its strikes on Iran first.

"We are not prepared to negotiate with them anymore, as long as the aggression continues," he told NBC News.

Further, the Iranian foreign minister reiterated that Iran would not give up uranium enrichment as per Trump's demands, adding that he clarified the same to US special envoy Steve Witkoff as well.

"I told him several times that zero enrichment is impossible," Aragchi said, adding that every country has a right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

He expressed disappointment at Witkoff not being able to deliver on his words. "I think he is a gentleman, somebody you can work with, but unfortunately, he changed his words every time we met. So maybe that was because he couldn't deliver what he promised to us," he said.

Iran's warning if the US joins Israeli strikes

The Iranian foreign minister said that while he is exchanging some direct and indirect messages with Trump's special envoy, it does not imply "negotiation".

"They have asked us to negotiate, but we negotiate only when it is negotiation and not dictation," Araghchi told NBC News.

Araghchi also sternly warned that if Trump decides to strike Iran, then Tehran's government also reserves the right to retaliate. "When there is a war, both sides attack each other. That's quite understandable. And self-defence is a legitimate right of every country," he said.

"If the US joins Israel in these attacks, we will do the same," he added.

He also reacted to Trump's remark on the US knowing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's whereabouts and that it won't kill him, "at least for now". Araghchi said he considers the remark not as a threat but "more as an insult".

"And I’m amazed how the president of the so-called superpower can talk like this. We have always talked about President Trump respectfully," he told the news outlet.

The Iranian foreign minister said all that is needed to revive negotiations between Iran and the US is a call from Washington, telling Israel to "stop everything".

“They can stop this process very quickly, and then we will consider diplomacy once again," Araghchi stated.