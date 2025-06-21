Israel warns of ‘prolonged war’ with Iran as conflict enters ninth day; Donald Trump says Iran only wants US talks

As the Israel-Iran war enters its ninth day, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir on Friday warned citizens to brace for a "prolonged campaign," even as diplomatic efforts give no sign of cessation of hostilities on either side. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left); Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.(File Photo)

Zamir released a video addressing the Israeli public, saying, “We (Israel) have embarked on the most complex campaign in our history to remove a threat of such magnitude, against such an enemy. We must be ready for a prolonged campaign," reported AFP.

Since launching a surprise military operation on June 13, Israel has targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and missile systems, alongside assassinations of key Iranian military figures. In response, Iran too continued to rain missiles on key Israeli infrastructure, including Soroka hospital and Weizmann Science Institute.

Earlier, Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Saar, speaking to German outlet Bild, said the strikes had significantly damaged Iran’s nuclear programme. “We believe we have delayed it by two to three years,” he said, but added that military operations would continue “to remove this threat.”

Geneva talks with key European leaders yield little

Amid rising global alarm, foreign ministers from Britain, France, and Germany met with Iranian representative Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday in a bid to de-escalate tensions and revive nuclear negotiations.

Soon after the meeting, Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s position that it would not resume talks with the United States until Israel halts its aggression. “Iran is ready to consider diplomacy once again and once the aggression is stopped,” news agency AFP quoted Araghchi.

However, he expressed openness to continuing discussions with European nations and said Iran was “willing to meet again in the near future.”

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Iran to return to broader negotiations without preconditions, stating talks should resume "without awaiting the cessation of strikes."

Trump says, ‘Iran wants talks with US, not Europe’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump downplayed Europe's role in the peace process. “Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us,” Trump said on Friday.

Trump said the Europeans were "not going to be able to help" end the war.

He further warned that Iran has a “maximum” of two weeks to avert possible US air strikes, hinting that he could authorise military action before the self-imposed deadline he had mentioned a day earlier.

Death toll in Iran crosses 600 mark

Tehran’s government last updated its official death toll at 224, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. However, a US-based Human Rights Activists news agency cited Iranian sources and estimated the death toll at 657, including at least 263 civilians, reported AFP.

As of now, Tel Aviv has reported at least 25 deaths since hostilities began, with 19 people injured on Friday alone in the northern port city of Haifa following Iranian missile strikes.

Iran's cluster bomb tactic

Israeli forces continued targeting Iranian sites on Friday, including missile launchers and a nuclear research facility in Tehran.

Iran launched two separate missile salvos throughout the day. On Friday, Iran's cluster bomb attack shook Israel's civilian areas.

Tehran is believed to have targeted the southern Israeli city of Beersheba with a cluster bomb in its latest missile strike, according to visual evidence accessed by The Times of Israel.

Videos and photographs from the city show multiple impact sites consistent with the dispersal pattern of small submunitions, suggesting that a ballistic missile equipped with a cluster bomb warhead was used in the attack.

India launches ‘Operation Sindhu’

India's evacuation effort under ‘Operation Sindhu’ is underway, with the first of three chartered flights carrying Indian nationals—mostly students—arriving in New Delhi late Friday night from conflict-hit Iran.

A flight from Mashhad, Iran, carrying 290 Indian students—most of them from Jammu and Kashmir—landed at Delhi Airport late Friday night.

Two additional evacuation flights are expected to arrive later, including one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, scheduled around 3 a.m., bringing back nearly 1,000 more Indian nationals.

The evacuation follows Tehran’s decision to relax airspace restrictions for humanitarian operations.

India had announced on Thursday its intention to evacuate citizens from both Iran and Israel due to the escalating conflict.