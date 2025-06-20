‘Moral victory for Iran’, says scientist as missile hits Israel's main Science institute

An Iranian missile strike on Israel’s premier research institution, the Weizmann Institute of Science, has caused extensive damage to multiple laboratories. However, the strike has given a “moral victory” to Iran, whose nuclear scientists remained long in the radar of Israeli offensive. Damage to the Weizmann Institute of Science from an Iranian missile strike in Rehovot, Thursday, June 19, 2025.(AP)

The missile strike dealt a blow to decades of academic research at the institute, which is internationally known for its contributions to Life Sciences, Physics, and Chemistry.

“It’s a moral victory" for Iran, Associated Press quoted Oren Schuldiner, a professor in the departments of molecular cell biology and molecular neuroscience, whose lab was destroyed, as saying. “They managed to harm the crown jewel of science in Israel,” he added.

The attack, which occurred early Sunday, did not result in casualties but severely damaged two key buildings on the Rehovot campus. One of them housed life sciences labs, while the other, still under construction, was designated for chemistry research. Dozens of other buildings also suffered damage. Follow Iran Israel war live updates.

“Several buildings were hit quite hard, meaning that some labs were literally decimated, really leaving nothing,” said Sarel Fleishman, a professor of Biochemics, who visited the site following the attack.

Yoel Guzansky, an Iran expert and senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv said, “The Weizmann Institute has been in Iran's sights” for long time now.

However, Guzansky said the Weizmann Institute is chiefly seen as a symbol of Israel’s scientific advancement, and the strike reflects Iran’s apparent message: “You harm our scientists, so we are also harming (your) scientific cadre,” he said.

He further added that Tehran's strike may have been deliberate.

Weizmann Institute has ties to Israel's defence sector

Though primarily an academic institution, the Weizmann Institute has ties to Israel’s defense sector, including collaborations with companies like Elbit Systems, reported AP. Experts believe these associations may have made it a target.

Founded in 1934 and later renamed after Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, the institute has played a central role in Israel’s scientific advancement. It boasts Nobel and Turing Award laureates among its faculty and alumni and built Israel’s first computer in 1954.

The missile strike follows years of hostilities between Israel and Iran, often played out through covert operations. Israel has previously assassinated Iranian nuclear scientists and bombed strategic infrastructure in efforts to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.

In response, Iran has allegedly attempted to target Israeli scientists as well.

Last year, Israeli officials claimed to have foiled a plot by an Iranian spy ring to assassinate a nuclear scientist residing at the Weizmann Institute. The suspects, Palestinias from East Jerusalem, were arrested before they could act.

This week’s missile strike, however, marks the first time Iran has visibly and successfully targeted an Israeli scientific facility.

(With AP inputs)