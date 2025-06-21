Iran's foreign minister warns US on involvement in Israel war: ‘Dangerous for everyone’

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated on Saturday that it would be “very dangerous for everyone” if the United States were to get involved in the country's war with Israel, reported the Associated Press. Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters that US involvement in the country's conflict with Israel would be 'dangerous for everyone'(AFP)

His comments emerge as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues for the second week in a row, with both countries trading drone and missile attacks on each other's military infrastructure.

“Iran is ready to consider diplomacy if aggression ceases and the aggressor is held accountable for its committed crimes,” Araghchi had said previously.

However, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation he told AP that it would be “very unfortunate” if the US were to start actively engaging in the war.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had stated that the country's military operations against Iran would continue “for as long as it takes” to eliminate the threat of Iran’s nuclear program and arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, on Friday, US President Donald Trump stated that he might consider supporting a ceasefire between the two countries but was also weighing military action if matters worsened.

“I’m giving them a period of time. I would say two weeks would be the maximum," said Trump after a meeting with his national security team.

Regarding backing a truce between the countries, he said, “I might, depending on the circumstances. Israel’s doing well in terms of war, and I think you would have to say that Iran is doing less well. It’s a little bit hard to get somebody to stop.”

Trump also expressed doubt over Europe’s ability to mediate the conflict. "Iran doesn't want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe will not be able to help in this one," he said.

A meeting in Geneva on Friday between Iran's envoy and diplomats from the EU failed to make any headway in halting the conflict between Iran and Israel.