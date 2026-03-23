Israel to advance 'targeted ground operations' in Lebanon

Israel's military will expand its ground operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, its army chief said Sunday, warning that the offensive against the group was still in its early stages. Smoke and flames rise from an Israeli airstrike that hit the Qasmiyeh Bridge near the coastal city of Tyre, Lebanon. (AP)

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israeli-US strike.

"The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has only begun... This is a prolonged operation," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

"We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organised plan," he added.

Also read: After Iran’s 4,000-km missile strike, Israel asks Grok which European capitals are within range

In a separate statement Sunday, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the expansion of the ground operation would begin within the coming week.

"In the coming week, we will begin to deepen our hold and strengthen the protection of our citizens" in northern Israel, Defrin said.

"We will expand our control on the ground and broaden our maneuvering in order to prevent direct fire on our communities."

The latest comments of Israeli military officers came as Israel struck more targets in south Lebanon on Sunday, including a key bridge, triggering a warning from the Lebanese president that it could be launching a full ground invasion.

Israel has sent troops into Lebanon and carried out extensive airstrikes, while Hezbollah has launched rocket barrages.

Also read; ‘Bibi wants World War 3…’: Trump insider claims Netanyahu, Israel blackmailed US into Iran war

"In recent weeks, we have achieved significant accomplishments: we have struck more than 2,000 targets, dozens of weapons storage facilities, and struck and eliminated hundreds of terrorists," Zamir said.

"We will not stop until the threat is pushed away from the border and long term security is ensured for the residents of northern Israel," Zamir said.