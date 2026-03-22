‘Bibi wants World War 3…’: Trump insider claims Netanyahu, Israel blackmailed US into Iran war

"They are losing the war badly and seek to further delude Trump into believing his base wanted it,” Owens wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Only days ago, Owens suggested that Trump is ‘angry’, adding that ‘NO ONE supports this war outside of Never-Trumpers who have always been Israel-First’.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens , who has recently been critical of President Donald Trump's war with Iran, on Sunday claimed that Israel and its PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, has ‘blackmailed the world’. She further suggested that there is an Epstein files angle to the US-Iran conflict, warning her followers about World War 3.

‘Netanyahu leading US into World War 3’ On Sunday, Owens brought up the Iranian school strike, accusing Netanyahu of driving the Iran war.

“We murdered 250 Iranian school girls absent any imminent threat or provocation. We did it because Bibi and neocons want world war 3, followed by Rothschild banking installed in Iran. Currently debt-slavery is illegal. The Epstein class wants everyone worldwide enslaved by usury,” she tweeted.

She then brought up the Epstein files. “Our country has been torn apart by debt-slavery, gambling, pornography and never-ending wars. Israel, whom Jeffrey Epstein was working for, has blackmailed the world. I do not support Israel, or their messianic Red Heifer war, at all.”

Read More: 'Strait of Hormuz is open to all except...,' Iran President issues new warning to the US, Israel after Trump's ultimatum

Latest on the US-Iran war Meanwhile, the US and Iran threatened to target critical infrastructure Sunday. Tehran noted that the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to oil and other exports, would be "completely closed” immediately if Washington follows up on President Trump 's threat to attack its power plants. Trump late Saturday set a 48-hour deadline to open the strait.

Israeli leaders visited one of two southern communities near a secretive nuclear research site struck by Iranian missiles late Saturday, with scores of people wounded. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “miracle” no one was killed. Israel detected more Iranian missiles fired toward the area Sunday evening.

Netanyahu also claimed Israel and the US were well on their way to achieving their war goals. The aims have ranged from weakening Iran's nuclear program, missile program and support for armed proxies to enabling the Iranian people to overthrow the theocracy.

(With AP inputs)