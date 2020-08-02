e-paper
Israel to resume international flights on August 16: Report

Israel to resume international flights on August 16: Report

As per the report, Israel transport minister Miri Regev noted that passengers arriving in Israel from countries with low morbidity would not have to enter quarantine.

world Updated: Aug 02, 2020 07:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tel Aviv
The Israel Airports Authority is already preparing to resume flights, transport minister Miri Regev was quoted as saying.
The Israel Airports Authority is already preparing to resume flights, transport minister Miri Regev was quoted as saying.
         

Israel will resume international flights on August 16, Xinhua reported citing the state’s Minister of Transport.

According to the transport minister, Miri Regev, the Israel Airports Authority is already preparing to resume flights, including the setup of a rapid 20-to-30-minute coronavirus testing array.

As per the report, she noted that passengers arriving in Israel from countries with low morbidity would not have to enter quarantine.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, Israel so far has reported 70,970 cases of coronavirus while its death toll stands at 526.

