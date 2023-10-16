24 hours left for aid to enter Gaza before 'catastrophe': WHO

The World Health Organization on Monday warned there were only "24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left" in the Gaza Strip before "a real catastrophe" sets in.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers ride in their armoured vehicles towards the border with the Gaza Strip.(AFP)

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari said the bombarded, besieged territory must be allowed to receive convoys of aid, currently stuck at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

If assistance does not arrive, doctors will have to "prepare death certificates for their patients", he told AFP.