Benjamin Netanyahu admonishes Iran, Hezbollah: ‘Don’t test Israel'

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah not to “test us” in the north. In a speech in the Israeli Knesset, the premier said that in the world needed to unite to defeat Hamas. He said “this war is also your war,” and he compared Hamas to the Nazis. Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu(Reuters)

This comes after more than a million Palestinians fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas. Food, water and medicine supplies in Palestine dwindled as all eyes were on the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, where trucks carrying aid have been waiting for days as mediators press for a cease-fire that would also allow foreigners to leave. Rafah.

Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said Israel “has not taken a position to open the crossing from the Gaza side.” The Gaza health ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks.

More than 1,400 Israelis have died, the vast majority civilians killed in Hamas' October 7 assault. The Israeli military said that at least 199 hostages were taken back in Gaza, higher than previous estimates.

Israel ordered more than 1 million Palestinians to leave Gaza City and the surrounding area saying that it is trying to clear away civilians ahead of a major campaign against Hamas in the north while Hamas urged people to stay in their homes.

The World Health Organization said hospitals are “overflowing” in Gaza as people seek safety. “We are concerned about disease outbreaks due to mass displacement and poor water and sanitation,” it said, adding, “Water is needed to ensure sanitary conditions on inpatient wards, in operation rooms, and emergency departments. It is essential for the prevention of hospital associated infections and for the prevention of outbreaks in hospitals.”

