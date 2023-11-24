Israel-Hamas war death toll in Gaza nears 15000, claims Palestinian militant group
Nov 24, 2023 12:22 AM IST
The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead, with another 36,000 people wounded.
Gaza's Hamas government said Thursday the death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 14,854 since war began on October 7 between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.
