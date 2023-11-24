close_game
Israel-Hamas war death toll in Gaza nears 15000, claims Palestinian militant group

Israel-Hamas war death toll in Gaza nears 15000, claims Palestinian militant group

AFP |
Nov 24, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead, with another 36,000 people wounded.

Gaza's Hamas government said Thursday the death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 14,854 since war began on October 7 between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 23, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead, with another 36,000 people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

