Israeli actions 'may force everyone' to act, Iran's president warns: ‘US asks…’

ByMallika Soni
Oct 29, 2023 04:51 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed the red lines, and this may force everyone to take action," Ebrahim Raisi said.

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi said that Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza "may force everyone" to act. This comes as Israel has been pounding the tiny Palestinian territory since Hamas stormed across the border on October 7 and killed more than 1,400 people. The Palestinian death toll passed 7,700, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi(AFP)
"The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed the red lines, and this may force everyone to take action," Ebrahim Raisi said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel," he said, adding, "The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield. The term is used by Iranian officials to refer to the Islamic republic and its allies like Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Huthis and other Shiite forces in Iraq and Syria.

Earlier, Iran hailed the October 7 attacks as a “success” while insisting that it was not involved in the onslaught, during which 230 people were also taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

"Iran considers it its duty to support the resistance groups, but ... the resistance groups are independent in their opinion, decision, and action," the Iranian president said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"The United States knows very well our current capabilities and knows that they are impossible to overcome," he said.

What's happening in Gaza?

The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave. Internet and phone connectivity were restored for many people in the territory while Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the 3-week-old Israel-Hamas war a fight for Israel’s existence and said “‘Never again’ is now" while announcing a “second stage” in the war.

