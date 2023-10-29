News / World News / UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza: ‘Immediate ceasefire needed’

UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza: ‘Immediate ceasefire needed’

ANI |
Oct 29, 2023 03:29 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the need for immediate ceasefire to ensure that civilians are not targeted.

The UAE has condemned the ground operations by Israel in the occupied Gaza Strip, and expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Gaza City.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Gaza City.(Reuters)

In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted. The Ministry further underlined the importance of the protection of civilians, according to international humanitarian law, international treaties for the protection of civilians and human rights, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the importance of the United Nations General Assembly resolution, overwhelmingly adopted on Friday, which calls for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza and a cessation of hostilities. The Ministry underscored that the resolution is an important step towards de-escalation, restoring calm, protecting civilians and preserving their lives.

The Ministry underlined that the urgent priority is to end the escalation of military operations and protect civilians, as well as ensure the opening of humanitarian relief corridors and the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out