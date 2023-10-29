UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza: ‘Immediate ceasefire needed’

The UAE has condemned the ground operations by Israel in the occupied Gaza Strip, and expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives. Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Gaza City.(Reuters)

In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted. The Ministry further underlined the importance of the protection of civilians, according to international humanitarian law, international treaties for the protection of civilians and human rights, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the importance of the United Nations General Assembly resolution, overwhelmingly adopted on Friday, which calls for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza and a cessation of hostilities. The Ministry underscored that the resolution is an important step towards de-escalation, restoring calm, protecting civilians and preserving their lives.

The Ministry underlined that the urgent priority is to end the escalation of military operations and protect civilians, as well as ensure the opening of humanitarian relief corridors and the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

