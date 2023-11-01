Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Airstrikes crush several buildings in Gaza refugee camp
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's ambitious goal to defeat Hamas has reached a new level after its military launched a barrage of airstrikes at a refugee camp near Gaza City leveling several apartment buildings in the area. Israel said a ringleader of the October 7 attack by the Gazan Islamist group has been killed in the strike as well as destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and a network of tunnels underneath the location. In its first-ever reported fatality since the Israeli military began its ground incursion into the beseiged Palestinian enclave on Friday, two IDF soldiers were killed on Tuesday during combat in northern Gaza.
Israel's military offensive has also raised concerns over the looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza as volleys of airstrikes pummeled the coastal enclave claiming oveer 8,500 lives, according to the Hamas-led health authority. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed again on Tuesday for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict, stressing the need for proportional behaviour and precautions by all parties.
A public health catastrophe ensued in the Gaza Strip, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out.
Meanwhile, the White House said the United States along with other countries are looking at ‘a variety of possible permutations’ for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control, indicating how nations are foreseeing Israel's triumph on the battlefield.
- Nov 01, 2023 06:48 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Chile recalls its ambassador to Israel
Describing Israeli military offensive as ‘collective punishment’ of Gazans, Chile has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations after concerns over violations of international humanitarian law.
"Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern... these military operations," the South American nation's foreign ministry said in a statement.
- Nov 01, 2023 06:33 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel over ‘crimes against humanity’
Bolivia on Tuesday snapped diplomatic ties with Israel accusing the country of carrying out ‘crimes against humanity’. The South American nation has also called for an end to the Israeli military offensive against Hamas.
"Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Freddy Mamani, Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.
- Nov 01, 2023 06:24 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Blinken to revisit mideast amid intensified war
As the war between Israel and Hamas intensified over the weekend, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to revisit the Middle-East, especially Israel. He earlier had a rapid visit to the mideast days after Israel began its offensive after the Hamas attack on October 7.
"Secretary Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the Israeli government, and then will make other stops in the region," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters Tuesday.
- Nov 01, 2023 06:14 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war: Key Hamas militant killed in airstrike, IDF claims
A barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday pummeled a refugee camp in Gaza destroyed several buildings in the area. The Israeli military claimed it has killed a Hamas operative who was overseeing the October 7 attack.
"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets, acting on ISA intelligence, killed Ibrahim Biari, the Commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion. Biari was one of the leaders responsible for sending 'Nukbha' terrorist operatives to Israel to carry out the murderous terror attack on October 7th. Numerous Hamas terrorists were hit in the strike," IDF said in a statement.