News / World News / Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Airstrikes crush several buildings in Gaza refugee camp
Live

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Airstrikes crush several buildings in Gaza refugee camp

Nov 01, 2023 06:50 AM IST
OPEN APP

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Follow latest updates on the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel's ambitious goal to defeat Hamas has reached a new level after its military launched a barrage of airstrikes at a refugee camp near Gaza City leveling several apartment buildings in the area. Israel said a ringleader of the October 7 attack by the Gazan Islamist group has been killed in the strike as well as destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and a network of tunnels underneath the location. In its first-ever reported fatality since the Israeli military began its ground incursion into the beseiged Palestinian enclave on Friday, two IDF soldiers were killed on Tuesday during combat in northern Gaza.

Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City(AP)

Israel's military offensive has also raised concerns over the looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza as volleys of airstrikes pummeled the coastal enclave claiming oveer 8,500 lives, according to the Hamas-led health authority. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed again on Tuesday for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict, stressing the need for proportional behaviour and precautions by all parties.

A public health catastrophe ensued in the Gaza Strip, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out.

Meanwhile, the White House said the United States along with other countries are looking at ‘a variety of possible permutations’ for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control, indicating how nations are foreseeing Israel's triumph on the battlefield.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 01, 2023 06:48 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Chile recalls its ambassador to Israel

    Describing Israeli military offensive as ‘collective punishment’ of Gazans, Chile has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations after concerns over violations of international humanitarian law.

    "Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern... these military operations," the South American nation's foreign ministry said in a statement.

  • Nov 01, 2023 06:33 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel over ‘crimes against humanity’

    Bolivia on Tuesday snapped diplomatic ties with Israel accusing the country of carrying out ‘crimes against humanity’. The South American nation has also called for an end to the Israeli military offensive against Hamas.

    "Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Freddy Mamani, Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.

  • Nov 01, 2023 06:24 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Blinken to revisit mideast amid intensified war

    As the war between Israel and Hamas intensified over the weekend, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to revisit the Middle-East, especially Israel. He earlier had a rapid visit to the mideast days after Israel began its offensive after the Hamas attack on October 7.

    "Secretary Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the Israeli government, and then will make other stops in the region," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters Tuesday.

  • Nov 01, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Key Hamas militant killed in airstrike, IDF claims

    A barrage of Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday pummeled a refugee camp in Gaza destroyed several buildings in the area. The Israeli military claimed it has killed a Hamas operative who was overseeing the October 7 attack.

    "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets, acting on ISA intelligence, killed Ibrahim Biari, the Commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion. Biari was one of the leaders responsible for sending 'Nukbha' terrorist operatives to Israel to carry out the murderous terror attack on October 7th. Numerous Hamas terrorists were hit in the strike," IDF said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel hamas gaza + 1 more

Emotional old video shows Hamas hostage playing 'Hallelujah' on violin: Watch

world news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 07:09 AM IST

Agam (Gagi) Berger called her father, Shlomi, shortly before her abduction and told him there was gunfire all around

Agam (Gagi) Berger was abducted by Hamas (Bring Them Home Now/Facebook)
BySumanti Sen

'Don't expect instant success,' Zelensky warns as he rallies his troops

Russia's 20-month war, which began on February 24, 2022, shows no signs of ending, with ongoing fighting and heavy losses.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (AP)
world news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 06:46 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Bolivia cuts diplomatic relations with Israel alleging ‘crimes against humanity’

Bolivian officials cited the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza that have resulted from the latest Israel-Hamas war.

Bolivia's deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani (R) speaks next to the minister of the presidency Maria Nela Prada, during a press conference announcing that Bolivia will break relations with Israel, on October 31, 2023, at the Casa Grande del Pueblo government palace in La Paz, Bolivia. (AFP)
world news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 06:27 AM IST
AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Airstrikes crush several buildings in Gaza refugee camp

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Follow latest updates on the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East.

live Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City(AP)
world news
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 06:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Parents arrested in Alabama for hiding son's cadaver in backyard Freezer

Parents charged with abusing corpse of 19-year-old son in Alabama.

Couple from Alabama face charges after concealing son's body in freezer(Getty image)(Getty Images)
us news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 06:10 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Blinken to visit Israel on Friday: US State Department

Days after the surprise attack by Hamas militants, Blinken had traveled to Israel as a show of US support and to coordinate on a response.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 04:31 AM IST
AFP |

Israeli victims' families urge ICC to investigate Hamas attacks

Israel is not a member of the Hague-based ICC and refuses to recognise the court's jurisdiction.

Footage shows balls of fire and smoke rising above Gaza City during an Israeli strike (AFP)
world news
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 07:08 AM IST
Reuters |

Egypt to receive wounded Gazans via Rafah crossing today: Report

The state-affiliated Al-Qahera news channel said the Rafah crossing -- the only one out of Gaza not controlled by Israel -- would be opened on Wednesday.

Palestinians conduct search and rescue works at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip(REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 04:51 AM IST
AFP |

US Jews' saviour: MMA-trained rabbi is teaching self-defense amid anti-Semitism

Rabbi Yossi Eilfort has started training Jews in self-defense classes and armed security for their safety amid anti-Semitism in America.

Magen Am USA is the only licensed Jewish nonprofit organisation on the West Coast to provide armed security services. (X(formerly Twitter)/@magenamusa)
us news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

White House aims for Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco in November

The White House is aiming for President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to meet in November and hold a “constructive conversation”.

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden
world news
Published on Nov 01, 2023 12:39 AM IST
Reuters |

Arab American support for Joe Biden, Democrats plummets over Israel - poll

The poll, released Tuesday, marks the first time since its inception in 1997 that a majority of Arab Americans did not identify as Democrats.

US President Joe Biden(REUTERS)
us news
Updated on Nov 01, 2023 12:13 AM IST
Reuters |

White Halloween in parts of USA: Check out festive images, snowy weather & more

The northern Rockies, Northern Plains, Colorado, the upper Midwest, northern Great Lakes and parts of northern New England have experienced snowfall.

There has been snowfall in some parts of the US while the Halloween festivities are going on.(Getty Images)
us news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 11:44 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Hamas gives massive update on hostages along with 'graveyard' warning for Israel

Hamas-Israel war: Over 240 people were snatched away by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the border with the Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023 shows an Israeli tank driving near the border. (AFP)
world news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 11:41 PM IST
ByVaibhav Tiwari

Biden unveils major AI regulation policy

US president has also taken a range of other actions in an executive order, including a major immigration reform push to attract and retain AI talent in America

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on advancing the safe, secure, and trustworthy development and use of artificial intelligence, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. (AFP)
world news
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 11:12 PM IST
ByPrashant Jha

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US…: Pentagon chief ‘guarantees’

Russia-Ukraine War: Lloyd Austin said, “I can guarantee that without our support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be successful.”

Russia-Ukraine War: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin make the case to the Senate Appropriations Committee.(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 31, 2023 10:45 PM IST
Reuters |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out