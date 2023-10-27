Israel-Hamas war highlights: Israel steps up ground operations; lost touch with staff in Gaza, says WHO chief

Israel-Hamas war highlights: The Israeli military has been carrying out brief raids across the Gaza border to ‘prepare for battlefield’ ahead of an expected large-scale ground incursion into the besieged Palestinian enclave. In their second such raid, the Israeli troops engaged with Hamas fighters and targeted anti-tank weapons there. Palestinian civilian seemingly devastated after the barrage of airstrikes on his city(AFP)

Meanwhile, Arab leaders made a joint plea for a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel has imposed a suffocating seige in the encalve by cutting off the supply of water, electricity and other essentials, ever since Hamas carried out the devastating airstrike followed by its cross-border rampage and hostage-taking. The European Union has also called for ‘humanitarian corridors and pauses’ in the war.

The Palestinian ambassador to UN pleaded to ‘stop the bombs and save lives’, however, Israel reiterated its vow to ‘not rest until Hamas is obliterated’.

Israel lost 1,400 lives during Hamas' cross-border raids and over 200 others have been taken hostage. According to Palestinian health officials, over 7,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the fighting erupted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON