Rishi Sunak on Hamas war: 'Working to prevent escalation'. He may visit Israel

ByMallika Soni
Oct 17, 2023

Israel-Hamas War: Rishi Sunak spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the tense situation in Israel and Gaza.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit Israel this week, Sky News reported without citing sources. Last week, UK foreign minister James Cleverly travelled to Israel to show solidarity with the Israeli people following attacks by Hamas. This comes as US president Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday.

Israel-Hamas War: Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a statement on the situation in Israel and Gaza in the House of Commons, in London.(AFP)
Rishi Sunak also spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the tense situation in Israel and Gaza, stressing that both countries will work closely to prevent escalation. Rishi Sunak said that both leaders recognise the devastating consequences of the conflict in the Middle East.

"I spoke to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier on the situation in Israel and Gaza. We both recognise the devastating consequences of wider conflict in the Middle East. We will work closely to prevent escalation, including destabilisation fuelled through Iranian proxies," Rishi Sunak posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Rishi Sunak stressed that the UK will also play its part in helping Palestinian civilians and will continue to take every step to support their Jewish community.

“I updated Cabinet this morning on our response to the Hamas terror attacks. As we stand with Israel, we will play our part in helping Palestinian civilians. And at home, we will continue to take every step to support our Jewish community. There is no excuse for antisemitism,” he said.

Rishi Sunak said in the Parliament, “The attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world. Over 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded, almost 200 taken hostage. The elderly, men, women, children, and babies in arms were murdered, mutilated and burned alive. It was a pogrom...We stand with Israel. The murdered and the missing come from over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom. At least six British citizens were killed and ten are missing...We are working with Israel to establish the effects as quickly as possible...we are also helping British citizens who want to leave Israel.”

