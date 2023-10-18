US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel

The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks at the Security Council meeting.(AFP)

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 votes in favour, the United States against and two abstentions.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that President Joe Biden is in the region engaging in diplomacy “and we need that diplomacy to play out.”

She also criticised the resolution for not saying anything about Israel's right to self-defense.

Before the vote on the resolution sponsored by Brazil, council members rejected two Russian amendments, one calling for a “humanitarian cease-fire” and the other condemning indiscriminate attacks on civilians and “civilian objects” in Gaza, which include hospitals and schools.

